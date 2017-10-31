OEC and R.O. Writer Announce Software Integration

By integrating with OEC’s RepairLink solution, we are able to streamline the workflow of our shops and give them access to best-in-class OEM data and the single largest footprint for OEM parts supply.

OEConnection LLC (OEC®), the leading automotive technology provider for original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) distribution networks, has announced integration capabilities between RepairLinkSM, the leading solution for OE parts ecommerce and sourcing for repair shops, and R.O. Writer® shop management software. The integration will allow shops to stay within their existing R.O. Writer software to procure OEM parts.

“We are excited to work with R.O. Writer to make it easier for shops to access OE parts through their automotive dealers,” said Jon Palazzo, OEC Vice President & General Manager, Mechanical. “As vehicles become more sophisticated, and part designs more complex and difficult to replicate, shops need and want better access to OE parts. This includes a gamut of mechanical and collision parts, as well as OE captive parts uniquely offered through RepairLink.”

“We want to provide our shops with a full suite of part offerings and make it easier for them to procure the parts they need,” said Richard Forness, R.O. Writer Vice President. “By integrating with OEC’s RepairLink solution, we are able to streamline the workflow of our shops and give them access to best-in-class OEM data and the single largest footprint for OEM parts supply."

Through this seamless sharing of information between the two systems, shops will have access to OE parts and data in their R.O. Writer shop management software to populate quotes and place orders. Over 6,000 shops in the U.S. will be able to activate this integration by the end of the year.

About OEC

OEConnection (OEC) is the leading automotive technology provider for OEM distribution networks, enabling automakers and dealerships around the world to deliver parts and service information quickly and accurately into the hands of repairers in collision, fleet, mechanical and retail segments, as well as their own service lanes, through a suite of parts cataloging, supply chain, pricing, ecommerce, service and business intelligence solutions. OEC serves nearly 50 international auto brands and fleet companies, and more than 100,000 dealership and repair customers worldwide. OEC is headquartered in the greater Cleveland area at 4205 Highlander Parkway, Richfield, Ohio, USA, 44286. Additional information is available at http://www.oeconnection.com or by emailing Geo Money at Geo.Money(at)oeconnection(dot)com.

About R.O. Writer

R.O. Writer, a leading provider of shop management software solutions for automotive repair and tire shops, helps organizations take control of their business by optimizing and streamlining operations to improve communication and organization through its functions that support service writing, time management, inventory management, business management, accounting and profitability. To fulfill R.O. Writer’s mission to be a strategic and trusted partner for the long term, the Company offers tailored training and reliable support to all customers. For more information, visit http://www.ROWriter.com.