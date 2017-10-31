Green Builder Magazine's Sept/Oct 2017 Issue Available Online

"There is a perception that 'green' or high-performance homes are something that only the wealthy can afford. We wanted to design a house that would shatter that perception." —builder David Jones on his first-ever Housing Innovation Award from the U.S. Dept. of Energy.

No matter how modest the green home, precision is the key to sustainability—from load-balanced HVAC to a "perfect wall" for moisture management.

Read Green Builder magazine's annual Building Science issue which covers the Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Home program; a nonprofit's airtight home that pays its own way in energy use; the water saving features of Shelter Dynamic's Flex House and more.

The complete issue can be read online at http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/current-digital-issue-of-green-builder-magazine.

