Columbia Southern University’s Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and health was recently included as a Graduate Safety Practitioner Qualified Academic Program by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP).

The BCSP—a leader in high quality credentialing for safety, health and environmental practitioners—acknowledged the degree program as a Qualified Academic Program (QAP) after a thorough review of its curriculum.

“After reviewing Columbia Southern University’s Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and health, the program showed a substantial match to the Associate Safety Professional® (ASP®) examination blueprint,” said the CEO of BCSP, Dr. Treasa Turnbeaugh, CSP, ASP, CET, CAE. “BCSP looks forward to recognizing the program’s graduates and supporting them in the development of their careers.”

By earning the Graduate Safety Practitioner designation, CSU students who have graduated after April 12, 2017 do not have to take the Associate Safety Professional exam.

“Students graduating from our updated bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health program will be able to place the GSP designation after their names and will not have to sit for the Associate Safety Professional exam prior to sitting for the Certified Safety Professional® (CSP) exam,” explained Dan Corcoran, CSU’s academic program director for occupational safety and health and emergency management.

Corcoran added that the Graduate Safety Practitioner® designation is a strong testament of the rigor and quality of CSU’s occupational safety and health academic programs. Overall, CSU graduates from the updated bachelor’s degree program receive the following benefits from the Graduate Safety Practitioner designation:



A certificate awarding the GSP designation.

A waiver of the ASP examination requirement for CSP eligibility.

No GSP application fee.

Recognition for being in a path toward the CSP certification.

Recognition for the level of preparation for professional safety practice.

The Certified Safety Professional exam requires four years of professional safety experience, among other requirements.

“By passing the Certified Safety Professional exam, safety professionals earn perhaps the most respected certification in their field nationwide,” said Corcoran.

About Columbia Southern University

One of the nation’s pioneer online universities, Columbia Southern University was established in 1993 to provide an alternative to the traditional university experience. CSU offers online associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees such as business administration, criminal justice, fire administration and occupational safety and health. Visit ColumbiaSouthern.edu or call (877) 347-6050 to learn more.