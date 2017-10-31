Wisconsin Oven Ships Chain Conveyor Oven

“This indexing oven utilizes a four-chain conveyor. Each chain has attachments that hold the billets, which are cylindrical shaped. They are carried through the oven in 2 rows, with 2 chains conveying each row of billets."

Wisconsin Oven Corporation shipped a Natural Gas Fired Indexing Conveyor Oven to an automotive parts manufacturer in Canada. The chain conveyor oven will be used to preheat aluminum billets prior to forging into automotive suspension components under high pressure. This forging process produces high-strength parts that are ideal for applications where performance and safety are critical, but a lighter-weight metal is needed for speed or energy efficiency.

The maximum operating temperature of this indexing conveyor oven is 1,100°F (593° C) and the work chamber dimensions are 6’6” W x 23’6” L X 1’0” H. The oven is designed with the capability to heat 1,995 pounds of aluminum per hour and a production rate of 360 parts per hour. The equipment achieved temperature uniformity of +/-10°F (5.6° C) at 1,050° F (565° C) for the last 90 index positions.

The conveyor oven body is constructed with Wisconsin Oven Corporation’s patented, high efficiency Expandable Surface™ design. This includes 2” of high temperature block insulation backed with 4” of semi-rigid batt type insulation. The oven has adjustable insulated profile doors at both ends above the conveyor and four (4) personal access plugs.

“This indexing oven utilizes a four-chain conveyor. Each chain has attachments that hold the billets, which are cylindrical shaped. They are carried through the oven in 2 rows, with 2 chains conveying each row of billets. The billets need to be forged while at a temperature of approximately 900° F (482° C), so a robot reaches into the oven exit end removes the billet from the conveyor before it has a chance to leave the oven and cool down.”- Mike Grande, Sales Department

Unique features of this chain conveyor oven include:



Temperature uniformity of +/-10°F (5.6° C) at 1,050° F (565° C) for the last 90 index positions

Five (5) emergency stop buttons for maximum safety

Top-down airflow to maximize heating

Allen Bradley PowerFlex 525 variable frequency AC conveyor drive

Industrial air heat burner rated at 3,500,000 BTU per hour

Four (4) total calibrated thermocouples

Eurotherm 3504 programmable temperature controller

The chain conveyor oven was fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment from our facility. All safety interlocks are checked for proper operation and the equipment is operated at the normal and maximum operating temperatures. An extensive quality assurance check list was completed to ensure the equipment met all Wisconsin Oven quality standards.

About Wisconsin Oven

Wisconsin Oven Corporation has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing industrial ovens and other heating equipment since 1973. Their custom and standard industrial ovens are used for a multitude of applications including heat treating, finishing, drying, and curing. Many of the industries they serve require specific temperature uniformity and equipment performance documentation. Their experienced design team is able to meet even the most stringent standards for their customers’ equipment. Wisconsin Oven realizes that the success of the company depends on their Championship team of employees, which is why they have developed a company culture that recognizes and rewards employees. The goal at Wisconsin Oven is to outperform competition and provide customers with outstanding products and service.

Wisconsin Oven is owned by Thermal Product Solutions (“TPS”), a leading American manufacturer of custom industrial ovens used for heat treating, finishing, drying, curing, manufacturing automation and process control. TPS is a global leader in thermal processing products and test solutions with brands including Baker Furnace, BlueM, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg/MPH, Lunaire, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information on equipment solutions from TPS visit the website at http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com. #10165A