The U.S. corporate tax rate of 39.1% is the highest of any member nation in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), placing the most robust economic engine in the world a full 15 percentage points above the 24.1% average rate for those 35 OECD member countries—among them England, Germany, France, Belgium, Poland, Australia, the Scandinavian countries, and others. “Without question, the Trump administration’s push to simplify the U.S. tax code and ease the tax burden on American business owners will go a long way toward a return to 3% GDP growth and continue our economic recovery,” said Tom Streiff Special Consultant to HBW Partners.

Federal debt is not retired by the imposition of higher taxes. For our economy, continued high tax rates at this point in time would likely reduce available private sector revenue and contribute to a downward economic spiral during a period of shaky economic recovery. As Alan Greenspan (former chairman of the Federal Reserve under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush) famously said, “Whatever you tax, you get less of.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, chief architect of the Trump tax reform plan, told MSNBC’s Hugh Hewitt on October 7th that the current tax code puts businesses at an enormous competitive disadvantage. “You get the business code fixed by lowering their rates,” Ryan said, “so they’re on par with the rest of the world or better. We will have much faster economic growth. We’ll have more jobs, higher wages. That’s the goal with tax reform.” He said that the push to get it done this year is “so Americans wake up in 2018 with a new tax system that is wired for growth, that gives middle-income people a real break on their taxes.”(2)

One of the first signs of stable recovery will be American businesses’ renewed willingness to contribute to individual retirement accounts for employees who want to save and invest. A Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis study showed that between 1999 and 2011, the percentage of employers offering 401(k)s and the like dropped precipitously from 61% to 53%.(3) By 2017, those numbers had cratered. While most large companies offer 401(k)-style plans, only 14% of all U.S. employers overall offer a 401(k) or other defined-contribution plan to their employees.(4)

“The Trump administration’s tax reform proposals are of paramount importance to the American people. A bipartisan effort in the U.S. Congress to get these concerns worked out by the end of the year should benefit every American taxpayer,” Streiff added.

