Fonolo, the leader in cloud-based call-back solutions for the contact center, today announced the release of its latest eBook, “The ROI of Call-Backs for Your Call Center.” The report outlines how call centers can build a business case for deploying call-backs and explains how to properly calculate the value of this solution.

“Call-backs have been proven to remove the frustration of long hold times, which leads to an improved experience, happier callers, and a more profitable call center,” said Shai Berger, CEO, Fonolo. “In order to enjoy these benefits, it’s important for contact centers to understand the ins and outs of a call-back solution.”

In Fonolo’s informative eBook, call centers will learn how to calculate the ROI of call-backs and how a successful deployment will help to:



Lower Abandon Rates

Decrease Handle Times

Reduce Telco Costs

Smooth Out Call Volume Spikes

To accompany the release of the eBook, Fonolo’s CEO Shai Berger will also present, “How Call-Backs Can Save Your Call Center,” on Thursday, November 9th, 2017 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The webinar will be moderated by Paula Bernier, TMC’s Executive Editor, and will address the cost savings call-backs have on the contact center.

