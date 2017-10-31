Dentegra Announces Recommitment to 28 Public Health Exchange Participation in 2018

The San-Francisco based insurer offers PPO plans through the health care exchange in 28 states as well as direct-to-individual plans in three states.

Dentegra Insurance Company today announced it will continue to offer dental plans in 28 federal and state health care exchanges for plan year 2018.

Beginning on November 1, consumers may sign up for a Dentegra PPO dental plan, which offers flexibility in choosing a provider and easy-to-understand, no-nonsense benefits.

Purchasing a Dentegra ACA-compliant dental plan is simple: Just follow the links on a state’s exchange website or go to http://www.healthcare.gov to check availability and to select a Dentegra dental plan. Consumers also may call 800-318-2596, TTY: 855-889-4325, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

About Dentegra

Dentegra Insurance Company, headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., offers affordable PPO dental plans on the public exchanges in 28 states. Dentegra also offers other ways to purchase dental coverage in California, Georgia and Texas (offered as a DPO in Texas); for more information, visit http://www.dentegra.com.

