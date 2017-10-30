Anago Cleaning Systems Pinks Out Entire Franchise For Month of October

Anago Cleaning Systems (Anago), an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 35 Master Franchise locations and over 1,400 Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and internationally, teams up with its staff members and all Master Franchise locations to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the entire month of October.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Anago instituted a month-long campaign to help raise funds towards finding a cure for breast cancer and for those within the Anago family that have been affected by cancer. As part of the campaign, the company designed pink “Anago” branded shirts to sell on their fulfillment site to all Anago Master Franchise locations and corporate staff members and were encouraged to wear the shirts on a weekly basis throughout the entire month of October. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the shirts were donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. http://www.bcrf.org.

“This campaign is a testament to the power of teamwork and our shared belief in uplifting the lives of others,” said Adam Povlitz, President of Anago Cleaning Systems. “While they aren’t pictured, we’re also extremely proud of all our Master and Unit Franchises across the country and Canada who participated in helping raise money and awareness for this cause.”

To explore Master franchise opportunities with Anago, contact Judy Walker, Vice President of Marketing, at 800-213-5857 or judy(at)anagocleaning(dot)com or visit http://www.AnagoMasters.com.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning franchise system supporting over 35 Master Franchises and over 1,400 Unit Franchisees in the U.S. and internationally. After years of refining procedures and creating duplicable systems created in his large commercial cleaning service, David Povlitz founded Anago in 1989 to help other entrepreneurs open their cleaning businesses. Today, its program sets the standard worldwide in commercial cleaning. Anago was ranked the 10th fastest-growing franchise in 2013 and in the top 100 on the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine. Additionally, Anago was ranked the #1 Janitorial Franchise by FranchiseRankings.com in 2016 and ranked by Franchise Business Review as one of the best franchises in Franchisee satisfaction for 10 consecutive years. Inc. Magazine has also listed Anago as one of the top privately-held companies in the U.S. For further information, visit its website at http://www.AnagoMasters.com.