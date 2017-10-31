Our focus at this year’s ISC East show will be on ID card technology and how partnering with a true ID expert like Idesco can help security managers keep their employees and visitors safe and secure, states Andrew Schonzeit, Idesco's President

Idesco Corp., a leading New York-based ID card solutions provider, today announced the company will be showcasing its line of ID card printers and badge accessories in booth #812 at the ISC East Show taking place at the Jacob Javits Center on November 15 and 16, 2017.

ISC East is the northeast’s largest security industry event and attracts over 4,500 physical security buyers from the Northeast corridor. Show attendees can see a full line of ID card solutions, including ID card printers, oversized ID makers, technology cards and badge accessories.

Idesco’s line of ID card solutions can be used for various applications in the corporate, healthcare, event management and education markets. All major ID brands will be represented including HID, Magicard, Zebra, Nisca, and Brady.

At the show, Idesco’s ID card experts will be on hand to educate security managers about the different types of ID badging solutions available to them. From printing professional badges on demand to purchasing a high-quality oversized ID badge printer; attendees will learn about what they can do to improve security at their facility.

“Idesco is well-known in the NYC area as the ID specialist and we look forward to bringing our expertise to ISC East attendees once again this year,” states Andrew Schonzeit, President of Idesco. “Our focus at this year’s ISC East show will be on ID card technology and how partnering with a true ID expert like Idesco can help security managers keep their employees and visitors safe and secure.”

For more information on Idesco’s line of ID card solutions, contact Idesco at 212-889-2530 or visit http://www.idesco.com.

About Idesco Corp.

Idesco has been leading the security industry for over seven decades and offers a full range of security products including, digital ID badging systems, access control, biometrics, turnstiles, visitor management, and digital video surveillance. Idesco started as a pioneer in ID Badging, and has evolved into a full-service security systems integrator that designs and manages high-scale system installations in major universities, television networks, and large municipalities. For further information, please visit http://www.idesco.com.

