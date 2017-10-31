Book Chronicles How Author Discovered God

Jim Painting believes that humans need direction and guidance in life. By making an effort to seek God, the author sees that every person can actually discover God and rely on his presence – in good and bad times.

His published book “My Bumpy Journey on the Road to Find God!” (published by Xlibris) describes times in which Painting came to realize God was with him even when his journey through life was unfocused and self-centered.

Chronicling the author’s childhood and early adult years, “My Bumpy Journey on the Road to Find God!” speaks of the author’s personal experiences in finding God. The author feels that his experiences in coming to know God might be helpful to others who are searching for a spiritual awareness.

This book tries to explain the importance of looking beyond self-interest and being more concerned with the well-being of others. “Much of our world news today is about those who want to further their own agenda without regards to those around them,” the author says. “Despite our failures, mistakes and bad behavior, God is willing and available to provide for us a second chance and a clear path.”

“My Bumpy Journey on the Road to Find God!”

By Jim Painting

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 120 pages | ISBN 9781543421262

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 120 pages | ISBN 9781543421279

E-Book | 120 pages | ISBN 9781543421286

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jim Painting grew up in Olmsted Falls and has spent nearly 50 years as an ordained minister in Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia. He is a graduate of Cleveland State University and Christian Theological Seminary. Painting is presently serving as a pastor at Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon and since 2007, he has been the curator of The Ashton House Museum in Carrollton, where he lives. He is married to Elaine J. Amos Painting and they have five children and eight grandchildren.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide. Follow us @XlibrisPub on Twitter for the latest news.