B+B SmartWorx powered by Advantech has announced two new additions to its industrial super speed USB 3.0 hub family with the BB-USH204 and BB-USH207, 4-port and 7-port industrial USB 3.0 hubs. The new USB 3.0 hubs offer a simple way to expand current USB capabilities by providing additional external USB 3.0 ports from a single USB 3.0 host connection — all with speeds up to 5 Gbps.

BB-USH204 and BB-USH207 rugged hubs provide reliability under almost any condition and can be securely mounted to most surfaces. Fully-compliant with the SuperSpeed USB 3.0 specification, these industrial USB hubs are also backward compatible with USB 2.0 and 1.x specifications for simultaneous support of older USB peripherals, even older systems without USB capabilities.

Additional features include the following:



USB 3.0 speeds up to 5 Gbps

900 mA downstream power on each port

Heavy-duty metal case with DIN and panel mount options

15 KV ESD protection

“USB 3.0 industrial, rugged hubs offer distinct technical advantages over other models,” said B+B SmartWorx Product Manager Brian Foster. “Top advantages include a higher bandwidth and higher power, such as the 900 mA downstream power on each port and speeds up to 5 Gbps with our new BB-USH204 and BB-USH207 models.”

To learn more about industrial USB 3.0 Hubs, visit http://www.bb-elec.com/Products/USB-Connectivity/USB-3-0-Hubs.aspx.

About B+B SmartWorx, Inc.

Founded in 1981, B+B SmartWorx (formerly B&B Electronics) designs and manufactures intelligent M2M and IoT connectivity solutions for wireless and wired networks. Specializing in intelligent connectivity at the “edge” of networks in remote and demanding environments, the company’s product solutions use Ethernet, serial, wireless, cellular and USB communication technologies.

In 2016 B+B SmartWorx became part of Advantech, global provider of trusted and innovative products, services and solutions in industrial automation and embedded computing across diverse industries and applications. Together, Advantech and B+B SmartWorx work to enable an intelligent planet. B+B SmartWorx is headquartered in Ottawa, Ill., USA, with EMEA operations based in Galway, Ireland, and the Czech Republic. Additional engineering locations are based in California. To learn more, visit us at http://www.advantech-bb.com.