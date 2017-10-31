Christian B. Hylton, Esq. Christian’s experience as a leading attorney for the New York City Council’s Land Use Division puts him right at the center of the zoning, development and land use issues that our clients require top flight counsel to navigate.

Continuing to provide leading representation to the real estate world, Phillips Nizer LLP has added Christian B. Hylton, the former Legislative Attorney and Acting General Counsel to the NYC Council’s Land Use Division, as a partner in its New York office.

Mr. Hylton joins Phillips Nizer’s New York office from Borah Goldstein P.C.

Mr. Hylton represents property owners, developers, investors and others in land use, zoning and economic development issues, as well as commercial and residential real estate matters. He regularly works with State and Federal agencies, including the Board of Standard & Appeals, the City Planning Commission, the Department of Buildings, and the State Department of Environmental Conservation.

In addition to his legal work, Mr. Hylton serves as a lobbyist and provides government relations counsel to not-for-profits, trade associations and social service groups.

Mr. Hylton previously served as Legislative Attorney and as Acting General Counsel to the Land Use Division of the New York City Council, where he advised and provided legal counsel on zoning applications, school sitings, designation of landmark and historic districts, dispositions of public property, as well as drafting legislation and position papers related to land use. He also directly advised the Speaker of the City Council and Council Members on land use matters.

"We are pleased to welcome Christian back to Phillips Nizer’s real estate team. Christian’s experience as a leading attorney for the New York City Council’s Land Use Division puts him right at the center of the zoning, development and land use issues that our clients require top flight counsel to navigate,” said Marc Landis, Phillips Nizer’s Managing Partner and the chair of the firm’s Real Estate practice.

Mr. Hylton’s current representations include sought-after large scale rezonings in Brooklyn; a hotel variance application in Queens; landmarks applications in Manhattan’s NOHO district and Ladies’ Mile; ULRUP applications throughout the city; and advising clients with respect to zoning lot development agreements.

Mr. Hylton earned his J.D. from Howard University School of Law, and his undergraduate degree from State University of New York, Regents College.

About Phillips Nizer LLP:

Phillips Nizer, founded in 1926, represents domestic and international clients in business, finance and real estate transactions, intellectual property matters, commercial litigation and tax and estate planning, with a particular focus on the entertainment, fashion, real estate and technology industries.

Established by world-renowned trial attorney Louis Nizer, Phillips Nizer’s principal office is in Manhattan, with additional offices in Long Island and New Jersey. The firm is a member of Ally Law, an association of independent, midsized law firms worldwide. To learn more about Phillips Nizer LLP, visit: http://www.phillipsnizer.com.