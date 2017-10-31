Craig T. Nelson will host the 2017 “Swing for Kids” Golf Classic on Monday, November 6th, 2017 at Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes, CA. Funds raised from the event will benefit the Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC). All proceeds will be used towards the building of a new Physical Therapy Center that will help kids heal faster and better, and give parents the tools to aid in their child’s rehabilitation.

The tournament will kick off on Monday, November 6th at Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes, CA, with registration at 8:30am and a shotgun start at 10:30 am. Following the tournament, there will be a reception and silent auction, followed by a culinary experience including mixologists from select restaurants in the South Bay. Swing for Kids Golf Classic is known for its unique on-course features, including tequila tastings, hand-rolled cigar bars, international cuisine pop-up tastings, and many other surprises including gifts from California-based clothing brand Marine Layer.

“We are committed to ensuring that all children with orthopedic conditions have a future where they can grow well and play well,” said Michael Sullivan, chief philanthropy officer of OIC’s Foundation. “Many small-but-powerful, life-changing moments happen at OIC everyday – thanks to our supporters.”

Among this year’s event sponsors are Goldman Sachs, 1st Century Bank, City National Bank, Tito’s Vodka, and BuzzBox to name a few. For more information, or to register or sponsor the charity event, visit http://www.swingforkidsgolf.org.

About the Orthopaedic Institute for Children

For more than a century, the Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC) has provided unparalleled care for patients with musculoskeletal disorders regardless of their family’s ability to pay. Comprised of doctors, surgeons, nurses, researchers, administrators and volunteers committed to helping children lead healthy, active lives.

About Craig T. Nelson

Emmy Award-winner Craig T. Nelson is an actor, writer, director and producer. He portrayed ‘Zeek Braverman,’ on NBC’s critically acclaimed, “Parenthood,” which ran for six seasons. He starred in the TV series, “The District,” “Coach” and “Call to Glory.” He guest starred in four episodes of Netflix’s “Grace & Frankie.” Nelson is currently doing his voice over work on Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2,” slated for a June 2018 release. He just completed work on the feature film, “Book Club” also starring Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Don Johnson and Andy Garcia. Feature film highlights include, “The Incredibles,” “The Proposal,” “The Family Stone,” “The Killing Fields,” “Silkwood,” “The Osterman Weekend,” and“Poltergeist I & II,”Nelson made his Broadway debut as Nat Miller in Eugene O'Neill's “Ah, Wilderness!” at the Lincoln Center in the spring of 1998. Nelson’s guest-star appearances include: “Hawaii 5-0,” “Monk,” “CSI:NY,” “My Name is Earl.” A sampling of his television movies are Showtime's award-winning “Dirty Pictures,” “Take Me Home Again” with Kirk Douglas, “Toast of Manhattan,” “Alex: The Life of a Child,” and HBO’s “The Josephine Baker Story.” Nelson’s passion for golf is also well-documented and he was a champion amateur golfer in high school. He has participated in numerous Pro AMs including the AT&T Pebble Beach, The Bob Hope, The Dinah Shore, The Humana Challenge and numerous celebrity charity tournaments over the years. He regularly carries a handicap of anywhere before 4 and 6. Nelson was born in Spokane, WA on April 4. He has three children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He and his wife, Doria, make their home in Malibu.