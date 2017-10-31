We are turbo-taxing the financial planning process so that more clients can receive financial plans, regardless of their net worth.

Advizr, an innovative financial planning technology platform, announced today the availability of two new and powerful platform extensions: Advizr Workplace and Advizr Accelerate.

These new product offerings are set to disrupt and enhance the financial planning and investing process for the wealth management industry. Advizr Workplace is a self-directed solution that allows financial institutions, RIAs, Broker Dealers, Banks and 401(k) providers to provide financial planning to the typically underserved markets of mass affluent and younger investors. Advizr Accelerate is the first financial planning technology platform that has product execution capabilities, enabling advisors to implement their recommendations directly from the Advizr platform.

“We are turbo-taxing the financial planning process so that more clients can receive financial plans, regardless of their net worth," said Hussain Zaidi, CEO of Advizr. “Our self-directed planning is an ideal fit for the 401k space as well as for lower asset and younger investors, enabling advisors and wealth management enterprises to offer planning on a scalable basis.”

Hussain continued, “With Advizr Accelerate, we are streamlining the comprehensive financial planning process by providing the ability to execute investment and insurance recommendations directly from the Advizr planning application. Advisors will be able to implement their recommendations on the spot with their clients, streamlining the execution process while dazzling clients with the ability to put their plan immediately into action.”

Advizr Workplace is ideal for benefits outsourcing groups, plan sponsors and record keepers who are looking to up their game for participant engagement. The underlying self-directed functionality in Workplace is also perfectly suited for financial institutions’ websites and call-centers to “frictionlessly” onboard clients and offer financial planning services.

Advizr Accelerate enables advisors to work with their clients to take action directly based on planning recommendations. Advisors and clients will be able to start saving for accumulation goals including retirement, get quotes for insurance coverage and start applications, as well as, in the near future, refinance mortgages and student loan debt and much more right from the Advizr platform. This ability to streamline the implementation process saves time for advisors, while immediately driving new revenues from asset gathering, product sales and investment management fees.

Launching in Q1 2018, the first partners on the Advizr Accelerate platform will be Apex Clearing and one undisclosed insurance partner. Additional partners for the other areas of financial planning recommendation implementation will be brought on board throughout 2018.

“It has always been the dream for advisors to be able to do more planning with more clients as well as be able to help clients immediately implement their recommendations without having to go through the complexities of creating proposals just to get started,” said Zaidi. “With Workplace and Accelerate, the Advizr platform is now the one unified wealth management system advisors need to better serve more clients, while driving growth for their businesses.”

In the opening speech, Advizr will be highlighting the new self-directed solution for financial institutions on October 31st at the T3 Enterprise Conference in Las Vegas, NV. This prestigious event gathers the best of the best in wealth management technology and is the “can’t miss” event on the advisor technology conference calendar. For more information, log onto https://t3enterprise2017.pathable.com

About Advizr

Advizr, based in New York, NY is dedicated to creating software that will expand consumer and advisor access to high-quality financial planning services in an accessible format. The powerful, automated, interactive financial planning solution empowers advisors to serve clients in a cost-effective way, regardless of net worth. To learn more about Advizr, please visit http://www.advizr.com.