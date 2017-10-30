Annelies Laeremans, PhD Scientist, Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Interactions between tumor and immune cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME) play a key role in tumor progression and treatment response, with accumulating evidence indicating a crucial role for tumor infiltrating immune cells. Although infiltrating T cells have been correlated with improved clinical outcome, they are ineffective in eradicating tumors due to their inhibition by immune checkpoint molecules.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have demonstrated therapeutic efficacy and durable response for several tumor types, including NSCLC. However, the majority of patients are resistant or relapse after initial response. Characterizing the TME for checkpoint expression with single-cell and spatial resolution can provide critical insight into new immunotherapeutic strategies and identify new predictive biomarkers for stratifying patients most likely to benefit from immunotherapies.

Through this webinar, which is sponsored by Advanced Cell Diagnostics, participants will learn from an over view of the in-situ visualization of the single-cell level in the TME of NSCLC and ovarian cancer archived FFPE tissue samples using the highly specific and sensitive RNAscope® in situ hybridization assay. They will also learn about the immune infiltration and state of lymphoid and myeloid cells in the TME by detecting key functional molecules.

Dr. Annelies Laeremans, a scientist with Advanced Cell Diagnostics will be the speaker for this event. Prior to joining Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Laeremans completed her postdoctoral studies in cancer biology at the University of California San Francisco before receiving her doctorate in cognitive and molecular neurosciences from the University of Leuven. She currently as a scientist in R&D at Advanced Cell Diagnostics.

LabRoots will host the webinar November 15, 2017, beginning at 10 a.m. PST. To learn more about this event, the speaker, or to register for free, click here.

