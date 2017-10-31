American Horror Story: Cult Debuts New Art From J.W. CUDD

J.W. CUDD I knew it needed to be shown to the world, and AHS created the perfect opportunity for me.

On September 5th, American Horror Story: CULT unveiled its seventh season of the show, accompanied by the debut of J.W. CUDD’s latest piece of artwork.

The diptych painting titled, “8” can be exclusively seen in the home of Allyson Mayfair-Richards & Ivy Mayfair-Richards on the popular FX horror anthology series—making the cut in pivotal scenes with Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, & Alison Pill. Created with a mirror-like reflection of metaphysical influences, the painting embodies a modern take on the esoteric realm. Turquoise, amethyst and copper are the only colors used in this novelty piece.

Cudd stated, “I couldn’t have asked for a better show to debut ‘8.’ It’s always been a dream of mine to be on American Horror Story acting, but to have my art there is just as well.” When asked about the painting’s origin Cudd revealed, “I created this piece years ago when I first moved to Hollywood. It became a gem in my home; a symbol of strength. Consequently, it also became a work I didn’t want to let go of. After some passing time, I knew it needed to be shown to the world, and AHS created the perfect opportunity for me.”

Currently, Cudd has been in pre-production for his latest music video, “Halfway to Hell.” The new track will be released in 2018 and is a tongue-in-cheek story involving a bad romance. For more details visit http://www.JWCUDD.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

http://www.Instagram.com/JWCUDD

http://www.Twitter.com/JWCUDD

http://www.Facebook.com/JWCUDD