Empire Z recognises how vital excellent communication is across an entire workforce, and actively put procedures and workshops in place to help his young professionals understand how these skills can help their professional development.

About Empire Z: http://www.empirezusa.com/about-us/

This communication workshop is only the latest in a series of seminars frequently held by the company to help employees expand their knowledge and skill set. The firm referenced a recent article, which outlines four communication tips that can be efficiently used within the workplace.

Change is hard, so is listening: Empire Z have emphasised this as an essential skill when developing communication habits, taking the time to listen to clients and their peers, helps build trust. Navigating conversations with understanding can lead to constructive discussions.

Know your audience: Understanding the client ’s needs, motivations, concerns and goals is a prime skill set, says Zou. Taking time to understand these aspects helps the individual to do a more effective job, encouraging trust with the client, and repeat custom.

Cultivate cultural awareness: Empire Z encourages its workforce to consider intercultural awareness when liaising with customers across the country and beyond.

Hone your “presentation” skills: A recent study found that “over 60 percent of communication in face-to-face interactions is non-verbal”. Therefore Empire Z encourages their contractors to consider their body language, as well as their formal speaking and presentations skills.

Managing Director, Bing Zou says, “I know how important communication is, particularly in a company like Empire Z, where our whole working life revolves around communicating brands. We want to give our contractors the tools to develop their skills.” Empire Z has a schedule of workshops planned to help its entire workforce develop their skill-set.