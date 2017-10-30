GAOTek presents another powerful addition to its Fiber Fusion Splicers product line – the Fiber Fusion Splicer with PAS Technology (FTTH). Its PAS Technology enables core-to-core alignment and ensures consistent low splice loss.

The Fiber Fusion Splicer with PAS Technology (FTTH) is a cost-effective high-precision FTTH fiber splicer. With a smart form factor and reliable quality, it is specifically designed for the installation, operation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. This is a precise, durable and convenient optical fiber construction instrument.

This newest addition is specifically meant for the FTTH environment, along with ordinary fiber engineering. It is a single fiber splicer equipped with PAS (profile alignment system) to provide core-to-core alignment. It serves as an optical fiber construction instrument that can be used in telecom engineering and maintenance, integrated wiring systems, the construction and maintenance of the other networks, scientific research, laboratory, and as teaching equipment.

In addition, it boasts single or simultaneous X and Y views at a magnification of 300/200 times and can automatically complete the entire process of fiber splicing in a mere few seconds. The reliable and light weight fusion splicer is designed to work in a confined space and workplace. With an inbuilt 5200mAH lithium battery, it guarantees a long, smooth operation.

Serving customers from over 50 countries, GAOTek is known for the high quality and best value of its products backed by a strong technical team that provides industry-leading support.

GAOTek Inc. is a member of GAO Group of Companies, headquartered in Toronto, Canada with a strong global presence. The GAO Group consists of GAO RFID Inc. (http://www.GAORFID.com), GAOTek Inc., and GAO Research Inc. (http://www.GAOResearch.com), all being leaders in their respective markets.