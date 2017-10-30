Desmond Child, Brantley Gilbert and Cindy Watts, join Scott Borchetta and Kix Brooks to Judge the Finale Event at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon on November 1

Cumulus Media, #1 for Country and radio’s dominant source for Country music, announced today three additional judges - Songwriter Hall of Fame writer Desmond Child, chart-topping entertainer Brantley Gilbert, and the Tennessean’s Cindy Watts - for NASH Next. The one-of-a-kind national and grassroots talent search and artist development program for Country music culminates with a finale event open to the public on November 1 from 7:00 – 10:00P at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rounding out the rock-solid panel of music industry experts and luminaries are previously announced judges Kix Brooks, half of Grammy-winning duo Brooks & Dunn, one of Country music’s most successful duos of all time, and host of Westwood One's American Country Countdown, and Big Machine Label Group Founder, President and CEO Scott Borchetta. BMLG is the world’s No. 1 independent record label and home to such superstars as Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert and more.

Additionally, “No Peace In Quiet” crooners Delta Rae will perform along with NASH Next 2016 Winner Todd O’Neill. Delta Rae tells stories in four-part harmony and released their A LONG AND HAPPY LIFE EP earlier this year on BMLG imprint The Valory Music Co. Todd O’Neill released his debut single “Love Again” in April, which became his first Top 40 hit at Country radio.

The finale event will take place on November 1st, from 7:00 – 10:00 pm at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. The event is open to the public.

The 10 national finalists are:

1) Lick Creek representing Bloomington & Peoria, IL

2) Katie Austin representing New Orleans, LA

3) Morgan Leigh Band representing Oxnard/Ventura, CA

4) Natalie Spiroff representing Cincinnati, OH

5) Alexis Gomez representing Centerville, OH

6) Gyth Rigdon representing Lake Charles, LA & Beaumont, TX

7) Schatzi + the String Boffin representing Fort Walton Beach, FL

8) Radio Romance representing Nashville, TN

9) Mike Rut representing Salt Lake City, UT

10) Ashley Jordan representing Worcester, MA

The NASH Next 2017 winner will receive a record deal with NASH Next Records under the BMLG umbrella, as well as substantial exposure, commensurate with a major label release, on Cumulus radio stations nationwide. While television boasts several talent competitions, NASH Next is the first contest on any platform to offer its winners the opportunity for coveted radio play, which is the most effective medium to cultivate an artist and propel a major music career.

In the last five years, Country has supplanted Pop as the #1 most popular music genre, with nearly 100 million fans (2017 Spring GfK MRI). This is due, in part, to the fact that Country has been influenced by both Pop and Rock styles to gain mass appeal. Cumulus’ Country programming is broadcast on 76% percent of all Country radio stations nationwide.

For more information about the NASH Next 2017 finalists and finale event on November 1st at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, and to hear some of the finalists’ music, please visit: http://www.nashnextpresents.com.

NASH Next is sponsored nationally by Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM.

About Nash Next 2017

Since the seven-month-long national competition was announced in May by seven diamond award winner and the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks, 79 NASH/Cumulus stations in 62 markets, including Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Detroit and Nashville, have conducted local searches for emerging artists, with additional national participation made possible by Cumulus’ digital properties and syndicated Country shows. Local artists entered the competition via the NASH Next website, participating local station websites, and NashCountryDaily.com. Three local music industry professionals, as well as listeners in their communities, rated each competitor’s original song. Local markets then hosted local live events or selected their finalist by judging the contestants in a video performance of that original song. Local winners moved on to the national challenge, submitting a live performance video showcasing their best original song, with the Top 10 artists selected by a panel of Country radio professionals.

