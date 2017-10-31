Post-acute care pharmacy services provider TwelveStone Health Partners will host an education event for families living with a hemophilia diagnosis on November 4th at its West Northfield Boulevard headquarters location, beginning at noon.

“We spend a lot of time helping people managing a wide range of illnesses and conditions that require chronic care management,” says Shane Reeves, chief executive officer of TwelveStone. “Our goal is to educate, inform and inspire those who might be living with a hemophilia diagnosis.”

In addition to Reeves, Chronic Care Management nurse Kathy Marcella, and her son Zach, a hemophiliac and Chronic Care Advocate at TwelveStone, are scheduled speakers.

“Hemophilia occurs in about one in every 5,000 live male births, and there’s an estimated 20,000 individuals living with hemophilia in the United States today,” says Kathy Marcella. “It’s manageable, but it requires constant care and vigilance. We want to share our story in hopes that we can help — and inform — others, especially those who may have been recently diagnosed with hemophilia and their families.”

In addition to critical medications required by patients dealing with hemophilia, TwelveStone provides a concierge service including 24/7 access to advocate and pharmacists support, home delivery of medications, medication management and help with insurance and refill coordination.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Teresa Nothan at 615-900-1486, or teresa(at)thbdf(dot)org.

About Twelve Stone Health Partners

TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company’s history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred’s, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders.

