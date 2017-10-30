The BUILD team felt that the Vectorworks full product suite displayed exactly the kind of intuitive, user-focused design that we wanted to celebrate with this award.

Global design and BIM software developer Vectorworks, Inc. has been named a winner of BUILD magazine’s Visionaries in Technology award. This inaugural award program was launched with a focus on companies who are shaping the future of the technology for construction and architecture sectors, and who continue to innovate and develop new techniques to keep both divisions moving forward.

This award was judged purely on merit by the BUILD in-house research team with all potential winners assessed with multiple, relevant criteria, including previous accolades won; company performance over a specified period of time; influence within the industry, sector or region; and client testimonials or recommendations.

“Vectorworks Architect was on our research team’s radar before the award process began. Throughout the process, we were highly impressed by the dedication to practical usability and the focus on translating architectural concepts into workable project files without compromising design freedom,” said Daniel Hornsby, head of features at BUILD magazine. “The BUILD team felt that the Vectorworks full product suite displayed exactly the kind of intuitive, user-focused design that we wanted to celebrate with this award.”

Another core focus of the award is the ongoing modernization and digitation of the architecture and construction sectors. With BIM rapidly becoming an industry staple, a key part of the award’s mission was looking at the firms pushing the leading edge of this wave of innovation, and as noted by Hornsby, “Vectorworks’ programs are clear front-runners in the category.”

“We are incredibly honored that Vectorworks is recognized by this prestigious award after careful research and consideration,” said Vectorworks Vice President of Marketing Dan Monaghan. “Our company works hard every year to create new innovations within the AEC industry, and our success with this award reinforces our role as leaders in the BIM market and demonstrates how our work continues to make an impact within the design industry.”

The Visionaries in Technology Award was launched on the back of several smaller features BUILD has run over the past year. These features were well received by their readers, and they saw a rise in the demand for a focused award that both recognized technology firms and showcased their services to the BUILD readership. You can find out more about these prestigious awards here: https://www.build-review.com/awards.

As part of winning the award, Vectorworks will be featured in BUILD magazine’s January 2017 issue.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is a global design and BIM software developer serving over 650,000 professionals in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries. Since 1985, we’ve been committed to helping designers capture inspiration, nurture innovation, communicate effectively and bring their visions to life. With our cross-platform software, designers can build data-rich, visual models without sacrificing the design process, while collaborating efficiently throughout the project life-cycle. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia and Newbury, England, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net.

About BUILD

Published quarterly, BUILD endeavors to bring you the latest need-to-know content and updates from across the global construction and property industries.

Keeping pace with a vast array of ever-changing sectors thanks to regular contributions from some of the world's foremost construction, design and real estate experts and firms, BUILD is home to the very best news, features and comments from the people and institutions in the know. Taking in everything from the latest products and techniques, to up-to-the-minute design trends and industry-molding regulations, BUILD should be the first port of call for any construction or property professional looking to remain on the cutting edge when it comes to their related industries.

