PathSensors, Inc., a leading biotech company based in Baltimore, has appointed Christina Baxter, PhD to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Baxter will help develop and expand the use of the company’s CANARY® technology in the field of CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) defense.

PathSensors deploys the CANARY® test platform for the detection of harmful pathogens, including a number of bacteria, viruses, toxins, fungi, and other agents such as Anthrax, Ricin and Bot that pose serious biological threats. The company is working with a number of partners on the development of further applications for the CANARY® Technology within biodefense and place CANARY® technology in the hands of those at risk from the biological threats.

“We are delighted to welcome Christina to our Scientific Advisory Board,” says PathSensors President, Ted Olsen, “She brings decades of industry experience that will be invaluable as we seek to secure strategic partnerships and broaden our technology’s impact and application within biodefense.”

Dr. Baxter has greater than 20 years of experience in the hazardous materials/CBRNE response community and was the CBRNE Program Manager for the Department of Defense’s Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office where she was responsible for identifying capability gaps in the combating terrorism CBRNE mission space, illuminating or developing innovative solutions, and delivering them to military, interagency, and law enforcement operators in the field as rapidly as possible.

“I am excited to be working with PathSensors to get the CANARY ® Technology into the hands of front-line operators in the fight against terrorism,” says Dr. Baxter. “The CANARY® product has the potential to be a game-changer in the biological defense community.”

Dr. Christina Baxter is the CEO of Emergency Response TIPS, LLC which provides practical, evidence-based solutions for emergency response through the development of next generation tools for enhanced situational awareness and responder safety; instructional design materials for instructor-led and web-based programs in the areas of CBRNE, hazardous materials, and clandestine laboratory response; technology transition guidance for emerging technologies; and, emergency planning for hazardous materials and emergency response. Dr. Baxter holds B.S. degrees in Chemistry and Environmental Science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology.