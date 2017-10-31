Dr. Tomlinson will discuss the roles of principals and staff developers in turning differentiation ideas into action, explain how to balance patience and impatience, and recommend many simple, but important, dos and don’ts.

PresenceLearning, the leading telehealth network of live, online special education related service providers, is hosting its third and final “Blueprints for Success: Interventions That Really Work” webinar on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time). During the webinar, titled “Architecting the Promise of Differentiated Instruction,” Dr. Carol Ann Tomlinson will teach special educators how to successfully create and implement a vision for differentiated instruction that benefits all students.

To register for the free, 90-minute webinar, visit: https://www.presencelearning.com/sped-ahead-webinar/architecting-the-promise-of-differentiated-instruction/

Dr. Tomlinson will discuss the roles of principals and staff developers in turning differentiation ideas into action, explain how to balance patience and impatience, and recommend many simple, but important, dos and don’ts. By participating in this webinar, attendees will be able to:

● Describe the ways special education leaders can better impact policy and instruction for students with identified learning needs

● Summarize key recommendations from experts on school change with current decision-making and leadership approaches to change

● Analyze ways in which expert recommendations for differentiated instruction might impact special educators so they can improve results for the students they serve

● Work with other members of interprofessional teams to apply these principles to specific student cases

The “Blueprints for Success: Interventions That Really Work” series highlights evidence-based behavioral management, reading intervention, and differentiated instruction strategies that, when implemented accurately and thoroughly, are proven to help students in need. All of the live webinars provide exceptional professional development opportunities for school staff at no charge. Certificates of attendance are issued to attendees to use for professional development documentation.

To learn more about this series and to view recordings of previous webinars, visit:

https://www.presencelearning.com/resources/sped-ahead-special-education-resources-webinars/blueprints-for-success/.

About Dr. Carol Ann Tomlinson

Dr. Carol Ann Tomlinson's career as an educator includes 21 years as a public school teacher and 12 years as a program administrator of special services for struggling and advanced learners. She was Virginia's Teacher of the Year in 1974. More recently, she has been a faculty member at the University of Virginia's Curry School of Education, where she is currently William Clay Parrish Jr. Professor and Chair of Educational Leadership, Foundations, and Policy. She is also Co-Director of the University's Institutes on Academic Diversity. Dr. Tomlinson was named Outstanding Professor at Curry School of Education in 2004 and received an All University Teaching Award in 2008. Special interests throughout her career have included curriculum and instruction for struggling and advanced learners, effective instruction in heterogeneous settings, and encouraging creative and critical thinking in the classroom.

Dr. Tomlinson is a reviewer for eight journals and is the author of over 200 articles, book chapters, books, and other professional development materials. For ASCD, she has authored several books including “How to Differentiate Instruction in Mixed-ability Classrooms” and “The Differentiated Classroom: Responding to the Needs of all Learners” and a professional inquiry kit on differentiation. Recently, she co-authored a book with Jay McTighe titled “Integrating Differentiated Instruction and Understanding by Design: Connecting Content and Kids” and with Kay Brimijoin and Lane Narvaez she co-authored “The Differentiated School: Making Revolutionary Change for Teaching and Learning.” For Corwin Press, she is co-author of “The Parallel Curriculum Model: A Design to Develop High Potential and Challenge High Ability Learners.” Her books on differentiation have been translated into 12 languages. Dr. Tomlinson works throughout the U.S. and abroad with teachers whose goal is to develop more responsive heterogeneous classrooms.

About PresenceLearning

PresenceLearning (http://www.presencelearning.com) is the leading telehealth network of providers of clinical services and assessments to educational organizations. The PresenceLearning care network has provided over one million sessions of live, online speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral interventions and mental health services, diagnostic services and assessments, and early childhood services for children with special needs.

