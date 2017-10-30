ION Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Aspect

Aspect, a global provider of cloud-based solutions for commodity trade and risk management, commodities data and decision support, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by ION Investment Group, the companies announced today.

Andrea Pignataro, ION‘s CEO, said “The acquisition of Aspect increases our footprint in commodities and our portfolio of SaaS solutions.”

“ION’s long-term approach to product development and strategy is ideal for our culture of continuous innovation. I’m excited for what the future holds as we continue to expand our cloud offerings that enable our customers to solve their business challenges quickly and cost efficiently,” says Aspect CEO Steve Hughes.

About Aspect

Aspect is a global SaaS provider for integrated Commodity Trading, Risk and Data Management, helping users to perform pre-trade analysis, trading, risk and operations management in one system. For more information, visit http://www.aspectenterprise.com

About ION Investment Group

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. For more information, visit http://www.iongroup.com