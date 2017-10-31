Inventor Develops Fishing Accessory (BMA-4935)

“I thought there needed to be an effective way to fish without having to constantly hold the fishing rod,” said an inventor, from Middleboro, Mass., “so I invented the FISHING BUDDY.”

The FISHING BUDDY provides a more effective, hands-free way to fish. It also helps prevent a strike from getting away. As a result, it could make a fishing trip more enjoyable. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, the FISHING BUDDY is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design ensures that your hands are free to enjoy other activities while fishing.”

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-BMA-4935, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp