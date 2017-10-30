Paul Mascarenas Serving in several senior executive positions during his 32-year career with Ford, Mr. Mascarenas has extensive experience in Product Development, Program Management and Business Leadership.

SAE International’s Executive Nominating Committee has named Paul Mascarenas as its candidate for 2019 SAE International President.

Mr. Mascarenas is a member of the Board of Directors of ON Semiconductor and the US Steel Corporation; and a Special Venture Partner with Fontinalis Partners, a Detroit based strategic investment firm focusing on early stage companies in the rapidly emerging area of next-generation mobility solutions.

Previously, Mr. Mascarenas was Chief Technical Officer and Vice President, Ford Motor Company. In that role, he led Ford’s worldwide research organization, overseeing the development and implementation of the company’s technology strategy and plans. He also led the establishment of Ford’s Silicon Valley Research and Innovation Center, which supports the company’s vision to provide uncompromised personal mobility for people around the world.

Serving in several senior executive positions during his 32-year career with Ford, Mr. Mascarenas has extensive experience in Product Development, Program Management and Business Leadership, with assignments in the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States.

Mr. Mascarenas is a Fellow of SAE International and a Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. He served as general chairperson for the 2010 SAE World Congress and Convergence, and has served on the International Federation of Automotive Engineering Societies (FISITA) board since 2012 and was President and Chairman of FISITA’s Executive Board from 2014-16. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors.

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from King’s College, University of London in England and in June 2013, received an honorary doctorate degree from Chongqing University in China. In December 2014 he was appointed an OBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in recognition of his services to the automotive industry.

Mr. Mascarenas’ nomination will go to a member vote in November 2017. If elected, he will begin his one-year Presidential term in January 2019.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

http://www.sae.org