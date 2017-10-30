Film, television, and new media industry professionals will gather at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows (101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401) on Friday, November 3rd, 2017 from 2:30pm to 5:45pm for Engage: Navigating Hollywood's Shifting Landscape, Pepperdine Institute for Entertainment, Media, and Culture's (IEMC) signature diversity and inclusion symposium. The event coincides with the occasion of the American Film Market (AFM).

The Engage symposium is a half day event focused on examining where the film, television, and new media industries are headed and how creatives can chart a course toward success. Creative entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to glean insider information from a diverse group of high profile industry producers and executives through provocative panel discussions.

Creative Projects Group chairman William Nix said, “It is great to be participating in this collaboration with the American Film Market for the second year in a row. AFM has provided us with a forum in which to explore issues of great importance to the evolution of the entertainment industry.”

Keynote speakers include Suzanne de Passe, co-chairman of de Passe Jones Entertainment Group and Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming with Starz. Panelists and contributors include Edward Allen, chief operating officer of Pantelion Films; Effie Brown, producer and mentor for Project Greenlight; Deborah Calla, principal of Calla Productions; Keith Clinkscales, founder and chief executive officer of The Shadow League; Madeline Di Nonno, chief executive officer of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender Studies; James Lopez, producer and head of motion pictures at Will Packer Productions; Courtney McCarthy, lead strategist and content producer for Google; William Nix, chairman of the Creative Projects Group and Engage symposium producer; Dondre Whitfield, actor (Queen Sugar); Haylen Van Koppen, chief human resources officer of Legendary Entertainment; and Marlon Young, actor (War of the Worlds). Lisa Vidal, actor (Being Mary Jane) will serve as the event host.

Panel discussions (below) will host leading producers, strategists, and c-suite executives as they explore questions about diversity in Hollywood.



Inclusion Works features producers and film executives who are changing the definition of mainstream content and paving the way for a more inclusive content demand.

Insider Information: 21st Century Creative Engagement explores how each panelist gained industry success, providing aspiring industry professionals with valuable experiential knowledge.

Hollywood's Shifting Landscape explores strategies for skilfully negotiating the way current industry trends are shaking up production and distribution patterns, resulting in demand for content.

The Pitch provides practical insight into the craft of pitching work by featuring a live demonstration with industry professionals who greenlight projects.

The full programming schedule and speaker biographies are listed here.

For more information contact symposium producer, Kathryn Linehan about the event 310.506.7777 or kathryn.linehan(at)pepperdine(dot)edu. For registration and further details visit the event website.

About Institute for Entertainment, Media, and Culture

The Institute for Entertainment, Media, and Culture (IEMC) facilitates the education and development of a new generation of multi-disciplinary graduates who are uniquely positioned for impactful leadership roles within the media and entertainment sectors and committed to stewardship of its cultural and societal impacts. The institute creates pathways for students from Seaver College, Graziadio School of Business and Management, and the School of Law to become business savvy individuals, creatively minded executives and entrepreneurs, and entertainment industry focused lawyers. For mor information visit the IEMC website.