Each year, the GFHS bestows the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Award to individuals, businesses, communities, or organizations “demonstrating leadership and accelerating the process of sustainable city and human settlements.”

Bradd Morse, the founder of Canopy Tours Inc., along with Julie and Marc Bryan, owners of Tree Limin’ Extreme in St. Thomas, USVI will be accepting a 2017 Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements award at the upcoming conference held at the UN headquarters in New York City, October 30 - 31st, 2017. This worldwide prize is awarded annually by the Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS), with the support of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and will be the second year in a row Bradd Morse has received this honor. This year’s award specifically recognizes Tree Limin’ Extreme Zipline in St. Thomas, USVI for the “Global Low-Carbon Ecological Scenic Spot” category. This award winning zipline destination was designed by Canopy Tours, Inc in 2012 and is home of the Virgin Island’s first zipline adventure.

Each year, the GFHS bestows the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Award to individuals, businesses, communities, or organizations “demonstrating leadership and accelerating the process of sustainable city and human settlements.”

The delegation stated “Appraised and accredited by the jury, the St Thomas Zipline Tour stood out with its outstanding performances on sustainable tourism and passed through the final judgment, thus deserves to be awarded.”

When asked about the award Julie Bryan stated. “This award is a real honor and fits perfectly with our core mission as a company. We started out with a commitment to develop & maintain an outstanding reputation in the Virgin Islands and the eco-tour industry with the highest regard for safety and impeccable customer service.”

In September, 2017 the USVI was hit by two devastating category 5 hurricanes. Because of the eco-friendly structural design, Tree Limin’ Extreme’s course suffered minimal damages. Bradd Morse commented “While we hope our attractions never need to survive storms of this magnitude, it is at least somewhat comforting to know that careful planning and precise construction techniques have spared the owners from the burden of having to rebuild their entire course amid the widespread destruction and challenges facing St. Thomas and the region. We commend Marc & Julie Bryan and the entire Tree Limin’ crew for their attention to detail in the construction of their course and our hearts go out to all the residents of the affected Islands, as we pray for a full and rapid recovery”

“Sustainable Cities And Human Settlements Awards Ceremony 2017” will be ceremoniously hosted as a highlight of GFHS - XII. SCAHSA is a worldwide prize annually awarded by Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS) and supported by UN agencies including UN Environment, through its SBCI and GI-REC initiatives, and it is focused on promoting the implementation of 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, notably goal 11, recognizing Awardees and recommending their prominent progress and valuable experience over the course of becoming more sustainable.

Canopy Tours, Inc. has been building custom, sustainable tourism adventures throughout the world for the last thirty years and is recognized as a leader in the field. Each attraction is custom designed and based on the specific needs of the client, but also considers factors such as environmental and cultural impact as well as the long term sustainability of a project within the surrounding community.

For more information on Bradd Morse and Canopy Tours, Inc. visit: http://www.canopytourdesign.com