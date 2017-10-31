The OneStream platform has improved our month-end reporting, foreign exchange analysis and accountability of financial information

OneStream Software LLC, the leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the mid to large enterprise, announced another deployment of XF Cloud for financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting with complete visibility in a unified solution.

“OneStream welcomes Benchmark Holdings to its growing list of live and successful customers,” says Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. “Benchmark required a modern CPM solution capable of addressing their core financial consolidation and planning requirements They needed complete visibility into their process and the flexibility to optimize across the enterprise. Our SmartCPM platform is anchored by a true financial engine and gave Benchmark more financial intelligence with built-in data quality, a core requirement for their growing organization.”

“Benchmark was looking for a unified reporting system to meet all our key reporting and planning requirements,” says Lee Bown, Group Business Systems Accountant at Benchmark Holdings PLC. “The group has grown rapidly in recent years and we had reached a point where our existing financial reporting systems were not performing optimally. We knew our initial focus would be on consolidation and OneStream’s functionality in this area was a real differentiator in our selection process as it provides true financial consolidation capability and not just straight aggregation like many other tools. The OneStream platform has improved our month-end reporting, foreign exchange analysis and accountability of financial information. We are looking forward to leveraging the significant capabilities of OneStream to support additional data collections in the future.”

OneStream XF, is a single, unified corporate performance management software platform that simplifies processes to deliver financial consolidation and reporting, planning, forecasting and operational analytics for sophisticated organizations. Guided Workflows simultaneously improve the quality and consistency of data while reducing risk throughout the financial consolidation, reporting and planning processes. OneStream customers enjoy the multiple benefits of owning a single agile CPM system that is capable of adapting to business changes quickly and easily.

On November 30, in London, Lee Bown will share Benchmark’s experiences from their selection process through to their go-live. For more information or to register for this customer case study, please visit – onestreamsoftware.com/events

CONTACT

Craig Colby

OneStream Software

362 South Street

Rochester, MI 48307

+1 404-786-7932

Ccolby(at)onestreamsoftware(dot)com

About Benchmark Holdings PLC

Benchmark challenges the status quo in aquaculture, agriculture and animal healthcare.

Since 2000, Benchmark has consistently worked to build a platform to serve its customers, helping farmers to take control of their biological environment through the combination of genetics, nutrition, health and knowledge services. Through its in-depth knowledge of animal biology Benchmark is able to tackle the key issues in the aquaculture, livestock and companion animal sectors.

The Company has proven distribution capabilities in high growth markets and operates internationally with R&D facilities, commercial farms, diagnostic laboratories, manufacturing sites, production facilities and commercial offices across 27 countries in five continents. As at 30 June 2017, Benchmark employed 951 people.

For further information on Benchmark please visit http://www.benchmarkplc.com

About OneStream Software LLC

OneStream Software provides a revolutionary corporate performance management (CPM) solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is the first and only solution that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate chart of accounts – all through a single application. The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. We are driven by our mission statement that every customer must be a reference and success.

For more information, visit OneStream Software http://www.onestreamsoftware.com or on Twitter @OneStream_Soft.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner and changes in relationships with third parties.