Equus Launches SDX Platforms at SC17

Equus Compute Solutions (http://www.equuscs.com), one of America’s largest manufacturers of custom computer hardware systems, has launched its SDX Platforms line of white box custom servers and storage solutions for cost-optimized software defined infrastructures. The new SDX Platforms will be shown at SC17 in Denver, CO, November 13-16, 2017, in both the Equus Booth #252 and the Intel Partner Pavilion.

The Equus SDX Platforms are Intel Xeon® Scalable CPU-based white box 1U, 2U and 4U servers and storage chassis that provide high performance, densely integrated, cost-effective hardware configurations. Each of the new SDX Platforms can be customized to support such applications as software defined storage, virtualization, containers, hyper-converged scale-out, content delivery networks, hybrid cloud services, Apache Hadoop® big data analysis, machine learning, and surveillance storage. SDX Platforms for hyper-converged infrastructure, hybrid cloud services, and GPU-based deep learning will be on display in the Equus and Intel booths.

“We have worked closely with our customers’ architecture and engineering teams to design specific hardware platforms that are cost-optimized and deliver maximum performance for the customer’s specific workloads,” said Costa Hasapopoulos, Equus President. “Our SDX Platforms enable software-defined infrastructures in customer datacenters, dramatically lowering IT costs, and make life easier through the cost-effective deployment of hyper-converged scale-out, private, and hybrid cloud frameworks.”

As a world-renowned custom computer manufacturer, Equus offers extremely competitive prices – with superior logistics and support – to a wide range of customers, including resellers, content delivery networks, cloud service providers, software vendors, and OEMs. Equus offers solutions for software defined infrastructures – storage, virtualization and management – that offer a level of customization options for these solutions that is unavailable from legacy vendors. In addition, Equus dramatically reduces life-cycle costs by enabling customers to support systems using white box server management and in-house resources, rather than costly outside vendors.

About Us

Equus Compute Solutions customizes white box servers and storage solutions that enable flexible software-defined infrastructures. Delivering low-cost solutions for the enterprise, software appliance vendors, and cloud providers, Equus is one of the leading white-box systems and solutions integrators. Over the last 28 years, we have delivered more than 3.5 million custom-configured servers, software appliances, desktops, and notebooks throughout the world. Our advanced systems support software-defined storage, networking, and virtualization that enable a generation of hyper-converged scale-out applications and solutions. From components to complete servers purchased online through ServersDirect.com, to fully customized fixed-configurations, white box is our DNA. Custom cost-optimized compute solutions is what we do, and driving successful customer business outcomes is what we deliver. Find out how to enable your software-defined world with us at http://www.equuscs.com.