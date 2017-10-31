Working and Breastfeeding Made Simple by Nancy Mohrbacher, IBCLC, FILCA Working and Breastfeeding Made Simple puts new mothers in control of reaching their own level of breastfeeding success

Praeclarus Press celebrates National Work and Family Awareness Month with its resources for working families. Praeclarus offers the book, Working and Breastfeeding Made Simple by Nancy Mohrbacher. For time-pressed mothers, there are also four mini versions of this book: Expressing Your Milk, Back to Work for the Breastfeeding Mother, Trouble Shooting Milk Production, and The Early Weeks of Breastfeeding. In all these books, Mohrbacher takes the mystery out of balancing breastfeeding and work. As an international breastfeeding expert, she uses evidence-based insights to put new mothers in control of their own experience. Working and Breastfeeding Made Simple makes sure that every step of breastfeeding is straightforward no matter how long the maternity leave.

Working and Breastfeeding Made Simple puts new mothers in control of reaching their own best level. Mohrbacher includes new concepts such as “The Magic Number” to explain how to tailor a new mother’s daily routine to her body’s response. It also includes pumping strategies that can increase your milk yields by nearly 50%. Working and Breastfeeding Made Simple has tips from employed mothers to proved the wisdom of hindsight and provides the essentials you need to reach your personal breastfeeding goals.

Nancy Mohrbacher, IBCLC, FILCA, fell in love with breastfeeding while nursing her three sons, Carl, Peter, and Ben, who are now grown. In 1982, before the lactation profession existed, she began working as a volunteer mother-support counselor and found her passion: helping women meet their breastfeeding goals. Board-certified as a lactation consultant in 1991, from 1993 to 2003 she started and grew a large private lactation practice in the Chicago area, where she saw thousands of families. Since then, she's worked for a major breast-pump company and a national corporate lactation program.

Praeclarus Press is a small press founded by health psychologist, Dr. Kathleen Kendall-Tackett, focusing on women’s health. The mission of Praeclarus Press is to publish books that change people’s lives. Praeclarus Press is based in Amarillo, Texas.