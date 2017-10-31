Kaizen’s President, Thomas Young, feels that investors are attracted to their unique risk-mitigated strategy because of its understandable approach. “Investors want exposure to equities, but they don’t want the traditional risk involved. Our proprietary dynamic risk overlay adds an element of risk management to help ease volatility concerns,” said Young. “By using the MarketGrader 100 Index as the foundation, investors own some of the most fundamentally sound and attractively priced U.S. companies,” he added.

Mike Thompson, Chief Investment Officer, also offers his thoughts. “The combination of fundamental based equity and proprietary risk management has produced an approach that is exciting. By far, this is the best long only equity strategy I have managed in my career,” said Thompson. “What makes us unique is using the Kaizen Dynamic Risk Overlay Index within the fund. This is our proprietary index that reflects the use of VIX futures contracts to attempt to mitigate drawdowns during bear market periods, while minimizing risk management expenses during rising markets,” he added.

About the MarketGrader 100 Enhanced Index Fund (KHMIX)

The investment objective of the MarketGrader 100 Enhanced Index Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the Kaizen MarketGrader 100 Dynamic Risk Overlay Index. The strategy uses a proprietary stock selection methodology and attempts to enhance risk-adjusted returns through risk management strategies.

About Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory, LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor that was founded in 2015. Kaizen is focused on risk-managed mutual fund strategies that blends sound equity and fixed income holdings with tested risk management techniques. Portfolio Managers are Michael Thompson and Matthew Thompson.

Important Disclosures:

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 1-844-524-9366. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before you invest.

All investments are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund's risks include, but are not limited to, the following: The Fund invests in small and medium size companies, derivatives instruments involve inherent leverage, which may magnify the Fund's gains or losses. The Fund’s use of futures contracts exposes the Fund to leverage risk because of the small margin requirements relative to the value of the futures contract. Risks of hedging transactions and liquidity, possibly requiring the Fund to dispose of other investments at unfavorable times or prices in order to satisfy its obligations.