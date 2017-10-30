Gunter ISD students build and race solar powered cars in celebration of Energy Awareness Month

In honor of Energy Awareness Month, energy and sustainability expert Schneider Electric and Gunter Independent School District (ISD) invited elementary and middle school students to participate in a Solar Car Sprint activity. Through this fun and interactive activity, students learned how to build solar panel-powered race cars and also discovered how using energy wisely can positively impact the environment.

During the event, students experimented with solar panel energy, which is one of the most popular renewable energy sources, and how it can power a race car. Gunter ISD students were also encouraged to review how they use energy in their school. Remembering to turn off classroom lights and computers when they are not in use are some ways students can participate in helping their district use energy in a sustainable way.

Gunter ISD entered a public-private partnership with Schneider Electric in March of 2016 to leverage the district’s energy budget to fund much-needed energy and infrastructure upgrades designed to save money and improve the learning environment for its students. Notable improvements included replacing the building automation system, installing lighting retrofits and upgrading HVAC equipment. Thanks to the energy savings performance contract (ESPC), all this was accomplished with no new taxes or increased fees to residents.

Gunter ISD will generate more than $2,251,293 million in energy savings over the life of the project. Additionally, the project is expected to reduce the district’s utility budget by 37 percent, saving more than $112,564 in annual energy costs.

The project will also have a sizable environmental impact by providing energy efficiency savings equivalent to removing 152 cars from the road, planting 610 acres of new trees or removing 743 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

