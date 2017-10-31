We take pride in providing first responders with reliable, innovative and cost-effective solutions for their patient care needs...

Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding premier provider of innovative, full-service mobile technology solutions today announced they have secured a contract with a large Arizona fire department. Group Mobile will be providing Getac rugged technology for approximately 100 vehicles in the fleet. With the award from the Arizona fire department, Group Mobile also received approval onto the National IPA for rugged mobile technology. National IPA is a cooperative purchasing mechanism dedicated to serving city, state and local government demand. The NIPA contract will support Group Mobile’s strategic focus within public sector on a national scale, the current NIPA contract potential of rugged technology spend is valued at 12 million.

“We take pride in providing first responders with reliable, innovative and cost-effective solutions for their patient care needs. Group Mobile has been proven to be an asset at many large fire and police departments,” said Steve Shainman, West Sales Director. “This government contract will enable GM to continue its national growth and bring value to its public-sector customers through the procurement of rugged mobile solutions and services utilizing the NIPA contract mechanism.”

The Getac V110 is perfect for first responders on the move, as it can quickly transform from a 11.6-inch display laptop to a tablet computer. Weighing in at just over four pounds, the Getac V110 is one of the lightest and thinnest fully rugged convertibles ever built. Able to withstand dirt, dust, water, motion, vibration, and other factors that would damage a commercial grade tablet, the Getac V110 provides an ideal solution for first responders in rough conditions.

Both the city contract and government contract will support a full suite of rugged mobile computing solutions specifically designed for the public-sector market.

About Group Mobile

