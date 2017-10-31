From Rustic to Revamped for Rock Eagle 4-H Construction Project

Prototype Cabin | Credit Menefee Architecture "I am very excited to give back to a camp that gave so much to me as a child. I have fond memories of the Rock Eagle facility.” - Geoff Cook, Company Principal

The Rock Eagle 4-H camps have long been close to the hearts of many Georgians. Our Grandparents went there, our parents went there, and we went there — all to enjoy the fellowship and scenery that only rural Georgia can provide. However, age has crept up on Rock Eagle like many of its participants. The cabin structures have become outdated and needed to be improved to meet the demands of today’s campers.

Cook General Contracting is excited to announce their recent alliance with Rock Eagle and the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to embark on an ambitious phasing plan to replace the next phase of 5 cabins. Cook will be carrying out the architectural work completed Menefee Architecture of Atlanta, Georgia for this project.

Cook General Contracting, Inc. has been selected by the Board of Regents to perform the replacement of Cabin Units 38 to 42, along with the historical preservation project for Cabin 43. The new cabins will feature 15,000 square feet of space. This $2.7 MM contract will provide newly improved and historic quality to the participants each year.

Cook looks forward to being charged with providing a bright future for the preservation of multi-generations memories of this facility. COO Greg Swinks stated, “that Cook is excited to be affiliated with the Board of Regents on this project to improve the quality of the 4-H facility” when asked about this project.

Geoff Cook, the company Principal, is very excited about the opportunity “to give back to a camp that gave so much to me as a child. I have fond memories of the Rock Eagle facility.”

The contract value shows the confidence of the Board of Regents in Cook General to flawlessly perform this project in part due to the agility of CGC as a firm. Cook relies on its vast reserves of both residential and commercial construction concepts for works such as these.

Work to complete the new cabins and the restoration of cabin 43, along with associated site improvements like new paving, curb and sidewalks are expected to begin in December of 2017, with the cabins being ready for campers in June of 2018.

Cook General has recently completed similar projects that include the Frank Johnson Recreation Center in Macon, GA. and the recent remodel of the Rabun County Recreation Center. The company specializes in new commercial and office construction, light industrial, hospitality, restaurants, medical and dental office, personal care, and municipal construction projects.

Cook General Contracting is part of the Cook Construction | Real Estate brand portfolio which also includes Cook Residential, Cook Management, Cook Real Estate Services, Cook Academy of Real Estate, Cook Grading, and the Cook Cares Foundation.