QualDerm Partners, a company that creates market-leading dermatology practice partnerships through affiliations and de novo development, announced today that Omar P. Sangüeza, M.D. has joined its affiliated practice The Skin Surgery Center.

Dr. Sangüeza, an internationally-renowned, board-certified dermatopathologist, serves as a Professor and Director of Dermatopathology at Wake Forest University Medical Center. He directs the Fellowship program there and has trained more than 80 dermatopathology Fellows from around the world. In 2014, Dr. Sangüeza was recognized with the Walter R. Nickel Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Dermatopathology.

A native of Bolivia, Dr. Sangüeza earned his medical degree at the Universidad Literaria in Valencia, Spain. He completed a residency in pathology at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland and was the Holtzman Fellow in dermatopathology at New York University.

“I am eager to help The Skin Surgery Center and QualDerm expand their offering of dermatopathology services through their network of high-quality dermatologists,” says Dr. Sangüeza. “The Skin Surgery Center has a vision and passion for quality, so I’m excited to be a part of that organization.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Sangüeza has been active in the advancement of the practice of dermatopathology. He served as both the President and Secretary/Treasurer of the International Society of Dermatopathology and was elected to serve on the American Society of Dermatopathology’s Board of Directors from 2010-2013. He was also elected in 2014 to serve a two-year term as President of the International Committee for Dermatopathology. Additionally, Dr. Sangüeza frequently lectures worldwide. He has authored more than 200 publications and published several books. Dr. Sangüeza is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Dermatopathology.

“We are honored to have Dr. Sangüeza join The Skin Surgery Center,” says Barry Leshin, M.D., FAAD, FACMS, founder of The Skin Surgery Center. “He is a leader in the field of dermatopathology, and his expertise will benefit both our physicians and their patients.”

Dr. Sangüeza will practice at The Skin Surgery Center’s Winston-Salem office. He will provide dermatopathology services to each of The Skin Surgery Center’s 11 locations as well as future locations.

“QualDerm’s goal is to help our affiliated practices continue to offer the highest quality of care to their patients,” says Bill Southwick, CEO of QualDerm Partners. “We are fortunate to have Dr. Sangüeza join The Skin Surgery Center. His expertise perfectly complements the services provided by their board-certified dermatologists and Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons.”

About The Skin Surgery Center

The Skin Surgery Center provides patients with exceptional skin cancer prevention, detection, and treatment, as well as general dermatology and cosmetic skin care. Founded in 2001, The Skin Surgery Center has a staff of Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons, board-certified dermatologists and dermatopathologists, and other clinicians. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Based in Winston-Salem, The Skin Surgery Center has a total of 11 locations throughout North Carolina and Virginia. The Skin Surgery Center is a QualDerm-affiliated practice. For more information, visit http://www.skinsurgerycenter.net.

About QualDerm Partners

QualDerm Partners helps top-tier dermatologists position their practices for sustainable growth and profitability. The company creates market-leading practice partnerships through affiliations and de novo development. QualDerm provides the management support, capital, and guidance for growth. Under QualDerm’s True Partnership(SM) model, physicians are partners, not employees, and retain their own practice brand. This doctor-driven model is designed to maintain physicians’ clinical autonomy and ensure the highest-quality patient care. QualDerm offers physicians tailored partnership structures to meet their needs, as well as the option to sell their practices. For more information, visit http://www.QualDerm.com.

