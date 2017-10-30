We value our outstanding nurses and their satisfaction is central to our mission of delivering high-quality patient care. -- Reginald Blaber, MD, MBA, FACC, President, Lourdes Health System

Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center has been recognized as the top hospital for nurses to work for in South Jersey, and among the top five hospitals for nurses to work for in the state, by Nurse.org, a leading career website for nurses.

The site collected workplace satisfaction reviews from nurses at 66 New Jersey hospitals for the past two years. The data showed that Lourdes has one of the highest levels of job satisfaction among its nurses.

“Lourdes is committed to supporting and engaging our nursing team, and this survey indicates our efforts have had a very positive impact,” said Reginald Blaber, MD, MBA, FACC, President, Lourdes Health System. “We value our outstanding nurses and their satisfaction is central to our mission of delivering high-quality patient care.”

Reviewers cited “flexible scheduling,” “amazing management,” and “great opportunities for advancement” as the basis for the 4.2-star rating, with 89% of the nurses surveyed recommending Lourdes as an employer.

“We’re excited to be able to recognize Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center for providing an excellent work environment for nurses,” said Nurse.org’s product manager, Phillip Lee. “Our survey data shows that Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center ranks in the top 7% in the state for nurse job satisfaction.”

“Lourdes’ dedicated nurses put patient care first and foremost,” said Maria Lariccia Brennan, DNP, RN, CPHQ, Chief Nursing Officer, Vice President of Patient Care Services, Lourdes Health System. “We are proud of this recognition. Our nurses make a difference in the lives of our patients and to know that they feel appreciated and have the work environment to carry out the Lourdes mission speaks volumes.”

Nurse.org provides a safe platform on which nurses leave honest workplace reviews. Completely anonymous, nurses can share their opinions about culture, nurse-to-patient ratios, and other matters important to them.

The full ranking of the Best Hospitals in New Jersey for Nurses is available to view at http://nurse.org/articles/best-hospitals-new-jersey/.