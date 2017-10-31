We are pleased to add these four new partners to our ownership team as we continue to develop our nationwide footprint.

New Penn Financial, a nationally recognized mortgage lender, today announced the addition of four new brokerage partners to its Partners United Financial mortgage joint venture. Partners United Financial is a consortium-style joint venture (JV) that operates under the company’s Shelter Mortgage division. The JV was launched in May 2017 with founding brokerage partners HER Realtors (Columbus, OH) and Dilbeck Real Estate (Pasadena, CA). The four newest partners are Podley Properties (Pasadena, CA), C3 Real Estate (Fort Collins, CO), Lisa Burridge & Associates (Casper, WY), and Weichert ABG Properties (Louisville, KY).

“We are pleased to add these four new partners to our ownership team as we continue to develop our nationwide footprint,” said Michael Mulgrew, president of Partners United Financial.

Unlike a traditional standalone joint venture in which one real estate company partners with one mortgage lender, the Partners United consortium-style JV is a partnership between one established lender and multiple real estate companies. This model allows real estate brokerages and builders the ability to offer their clients a complete array of mortgage services from a platform that accommodates participants’ concerns about ease of entry into the mortgage arena.

“As we explored the various mortgage opportunities available to our firm, it became apparent that the Partners United model offers us not only the full economics of a mortgage banking model (versus a mortgage brokerage), but also the opportunity to get into the JV space much quicker and with fewer hurdles than a stand-alone JV,” said Crystal Narramore, President of Podley Properties (Pasadena, CA).

Chris Derrow, the New Penn division manager who oversees the consortium joint venture, added, “The concept has been very well received by our prospective partners, and we are excited that our expansion plans are materializing as we had projected. We plan to add new builders and brokerages to our footprint on a quarterly basis.”

For more information on New Penn Financials joint venture partnerships, contact: Chris Derrow, (614) 406-2066, http://partnersunitedfinancial.com.

About New Penn Financial

New Penn Financial® has become a leading nationwide lender by bringing expertise, extremely competitive rates on a broad portfolio of mortgage products, and exceptional customer service under one roof. Founded in 2008, and licensed in 48 states, the company and its reputation have grown rapidly under the guidance of a management team with years of experience in the mortgage industry. New Penn is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and operates offices nationwide. New Penn is a Shellpoint Partners company. More information is available at http://www.newpennfinancial.com.

About Shelter Mortgage Company

Shelter Mortgage is a leading retail residential mortgage originator predominantly focused on conforming purchase money loans generated through relationships with realtors, builders, and relocation companies. Founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of a community bank, Shelter has loan officers across the country with over 25 joint venture and partner relationships in over 30 States. Shelter has built a strong platform via its differentiated, partnership-based origination model, focus on purchase money originations and compliance-oriented culture.

About Podley Properties

Podley Properties takes pride in being an independently owned, non-affiliated real estate firm in the San Gabriel Valley and Foothills of Northeast Los Angeles County. With over 200 sales associates and 20 staff members in six offices, the Podley Properties family maintains its long-standing commitment to the foundational core values it is known for – integrity, people, innovation, and excellence.

Committed to offering the finest and most professional representation to the communities they serve, the sales associates, staff, and management team of Podley Properties understand the importance of the role they play in the lives of those they represent. The firm is dedicated to the career of every agent and providing the support necessary to empower their agents to be the valley’s best. The company was founded over 40 years ago by current chairman, Bill Podley, a REALTOR® in our marketplace.

About C3 Real Estate

C3 Real Estate Solutions was founded by John Simmons and Jesse Laner in December, 2012. They shared a vision for creating a Real Estate firm that delivers the highest level of customer service through innovative ideas, cutting edge technology and an unyielding commitment to developing leaders in real estate. Their passion, creativity and work ethic have earned local, state and national recognition. C3 focuses on hiring quality agents who are involved in the community and dedicated to their clients. With over 100 agents and 5 offices in Northern Colorado after only four years in business, C3 Real Estate Solutions was named one of Northern Colorado’s fastest growing companies in 2017. Character, Culture, Commitment is C3 Real Estate Solutions winning combination for everyone.

About Lisa Burridge & Associates

Lisa Burridge & Associates Real Estate was founded in 2001 by Lisa and Tim Burridge. As Casper natives, they identified a need for a different sort of real estate company than what the community currently offered. The Lisa Burridge & Associates Team, was the innovative solution that came from that need. Over the last 15 years, Lisa Burridge and her team have been blessed to help thousands of customers achieve their real estate goals. Along the way the Lisa Burridge team has consistently ranked in the top 50 teams in the USA, and is proud of the impact our customers have allowed us to have in Casper. For more information about our team see us at http://www.caspermls.com/about.

About Weichert ABG Properties

ABG Realtors was founded in 2004 and was invited to join the Weichert national family in 2007. Since that time we have grown significantly, with an increase in market share as well as recognition. We will continue to grow and are determined to have the finest career professionals in the area. We choose our associates carefully with the intention of exceeding our client’s expectations in every aspect of Real Estate. Our goal is to build clients for life and expand our referral base through providing a one-stop buying or selling experience. Our clients are confident that we can handle every aspect of the transaction from financing, inspections, repairs, insurance, title, and any issues that may arise. With our combined years of experience and education, our agents can handle any property in Louisville or the surrounding counties. Residential, farms, land, new construction, investments, property management and commercial. We pride ourselves on our vast knowledge and precise execution with regard to every transaction.

# # #