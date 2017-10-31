I’m very confident he will be able to get the absolute best out of our Sales team, to the benefit of our company and our clients alike.

Harris School Solutions (HSS), the premier provider of technology solutions for K-12 districts, charter schools, and continuing education programs across North America, has brought in industry expert Michael Torrenti to take over as Vice President of Sales for the company’s Student Information Solutions (SIS) business unit.

Torrenti, who has worked with several of the Education Software industry’s biggest names over the past 20 years, is known for his ability to work hands-on with sales teams and transform the way they understand Education clients’ software needs.

With that record of success, it’s no wonder why HSS’ Jeannie McClure, Executive Vice President of SIS, is excited to have Torrenti join the team.

“Michael has an intimate knowledge of the Education Software industry,” McClure says. “He knows what’s out there in terms of software, where the industry is headed and, most importantly, he knows exactly what clients need and want. His track record speaks for itself, so I’m very confident he will be able to get the absolute best out of our Sales team, to the benefit of our company and our clients alike.”

According to Torrenti, his industry knowledge is precisely what led him to HSS.

“When I came across the opportunity to work with Harris School Solutions, I jumped at it. They are a successful software provider that cares about their clients, their employees, and the products they put out. I am excited to jump on board as Harris School Solutions continues to grow.”

