Redesigned Table Is More Convenient for Use in Bed (KSC-1216)

While resting in bed because he didn’t feel well, an inventor from Girard, Kan., realized that the standard bed tray isn’t steady and supportive enough for the multiple tasks such a tray is used for. "That inspired me to design a better table/tray for bed usage," he said.

The HIDEY TABLE allows for easier eating, drinking, tablet use, etc., while resting in bed. It avoids falling items, spills, instability and other hassles. As a result, it promotes convenience, relaxation and peace of mind.

Durable, lightweight, versatile, ergonomic and easy to use, the HIDEY TABLE is suitable for the general population, especially hospitals patients, the elderly and other bedridden people.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-KSC-1216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp