Routeique, a powerful cloud-based software platform, and Industrial Internet of things (IoT) hardware device for vehicle and asset tracking announced today that they are doing their part to help fleet owners seeking meaningful ways to offer more sustainable shipping, and delivery options for their customers.

With current alternatives, such as fleet conversions and expensive alternative fuels involving significant investment, fleet companies are having a hard time justifying the potential upside. Routeique and Last Green Mile collaborated to bring a program that offsets the greenhouse gas emissions by partnering with global, third-party verified GHG offset programs. The offsets used in this program are tracked through recognized registries in order to provide the highest level of rigor and transparency. Supported offset projects include ‘Proyecto Mirador – Cookstove Project ‘ in Honduras,’ IdleAire – Truck Stop Electrification’ across America and ‘Compact Fluorescent Lightbulbs Energy Efficiency’ in India.

"Routeique already helps distribution firms and fleets reduce costs, driving hours, carbon output, fuel and maintenance costs with our powerful route optimization and planning tools," says Scott Birkby, Senior Partner with Routeique. "This partnership is natural fit for us, as it further reduces our customers' environmental footprints, by offering additional green options, over and above the savings they already achieve with our platform."

Last Green Mile provides long-haul and delivery services with a recognizable, credible and transparent option for offsetting their environmental footprint. Visit LastGreenMile.org to learn more about the projects and learn how your company can do their part for the global community.