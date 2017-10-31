International Institute for Learning, Inc. (IIL) is pleased to include Michael O’Connor, PhD. in its lineup of presenters at this year’s IPM Day online conference on November 2, 2017. With over 27 years of experience in the medical device industry, Dr. O’Connor is being recognized as the winner of the PMI Educational Foundation Kerzner Award for Excellence in Project Management. As the Director, Strategy and Project Management for Medtronic, he works with senior management to manage, guide, and provide oversight on high value programs.

Dr. O’Connor will be presenting, Enhancing Project Management Rigor for Innovation, advocating that organizations enhance their Project and Portfolio Management frameworks to improve innovation output—ultimately producing devices, therapies and services that better serve patients around the world. According to O’Connor, “This is an ideal time for experienced Project Managers to mentor those coming up in the profession, as well as enhance sharing among Project Management professionals in various departments, functional areas, and geographies. I consider Project Management advocacy to not only be integral to my role at Medtronic, but also my lifelong passion.”

“Dr. O’Connor is an exceptional addition to our esteemed lineup of speakers,” states E. LaVerne Johnson, IIL’s Founder, President, & CEO. “This is a critical topic for any organization looking to expand the role of Project Management.”

According to PMI—the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program, and portfolio management profession—through the end of this decade, 15.7 million new project management roles will be created and the profession is expected to grow by US$6.61 trillion. Professionals and jobseekers alike are encouraged to build project management skills, as demand for these skills outstrips supply. O’Connor will be stressing the need to expand the footprint of Project Management within an organization to give people the framework, networks, training, and resources required to succeed.

About Dr. Kerzner and the Kerzner Award for Excellence in Project Management

The PMI Educational Foundation administers the prestigious Kerzner Award for Excellence in Project Management. The Kerzner Award is sponsored by International Institute for Learning, Inc. (IIL) to recognize a project manager who most emulates the professional dedication and excellence of Harold Kerzner, PhD., MS, MBA. Dr. Kerzner is a globally recognized expert and best-selling author on the subjects of project, program and portfolio management; total quality management; and strategic planning.

