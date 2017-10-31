Singularity Networks Announces Strategic New Hire

Mike Holmes, Chief Commercial Officer, Singularity Networks Singularity Networks empowers networking professionals to stitch together the point solutions to create actionable knowledge, and leverage their intuition to prevent high-profile disasters.

Singularity® Networks announces the addition of global sales executive, Mike Holmes, as Chief Commercial Officer overseeing all large-scale market development opportunities, channel marketing, business development, sales, and strategic business relationships for the company.

“Mike brings the knowledge and experience to take Singularity Networks to the next level. His unparalleled track record of driving companies to achieve significant growth will greatly enhance our value to our clients,” notes Singularity Networks CEO and founder, Dave Mitchell.

For more than 25 years, Mike has leveraged his entrepreneurial style, global transformational leadership, and passion to build high-performing businesses, teams, and partnerships. His expertise is scaling companies by instilling a proven sales structure, accelerating his team through empowerment, and identifying opportunities for business to pivot, capturing new market opportunity. He has been a high-value contributor at several start-ups, and has innovated within multi-billion dollar enterprises.

Mike’s specialty is seeing the potential of network security to enhance growth and increase business continuity by integrating systems, people and process. Among his career highlights he facilitated the strong exits for: Imperva 2011 Top-Performing IPO; ONI Systems pre-IPO, to IPO, to CIENA acquisition; Broadway Networks acquired by Finisar, and other significant acquisitions. Having led at both the enterprise and service-provider level, Mike prides himself on being able to successfully develop and mentor his teams to achieve great success.

In describing his decision to join the company, Mike commented, “Singularity Networks is on to something big here. Currently, enterprises rely on network visibility solutions that are one-off products designed to meet a specific goal or need. As businesses migrate their applications to the Cloud, we know there are questions about security, performance, and risk that keep executives and operators up at night. Singularity Networks empowers networking professionals to stitch together the point solutions to create actionable knowledge, and leverage their intuition to prevent high-profile disasters.”

About Singularity Networks

Singularity Networks provides real-time visibility and analytics for businesses to quickly identify breaches in IT security. By placing Singularity Networks side-by-side with existing infrastructure, customers can access a unified view of all activity inside their network and define proactive policies for responding. Using a compact and easy-to-deploy solution, Singularity Networks helps companies build safer systems, mitigate risk, and reduce exposure. Founded by the nation’s leading systems engineers, the Singularity Networks platform empowers businesses with the information and tools to make smart, proactive business decisions when the inevitable breach happens. For more information, visit Singularity-Networks.com.