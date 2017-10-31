Ingenico Telium 2 smart terminals The additional device options combined with Datacap’s industry-leading feature-set empowers Datacap’s POS partners to satisfy the payments requirements of virtually any merchant.

Datacap Systems, a leading integrated payments middleware provider, has completed a second US EMV level 3 certification with Vantiv Core that adds support for Ingenico Group’s full line of Telium 2 EMV-enabled smart terminals. Point of Sale providers who have integrated to Datacap’s industry-standard NETePay™ for semi-integrated payments now have plug and play access to the Ingenico Group payment acceptance solutions below:



iPP 320 – PINpad smart terminal

iPP 350 – PINpad smart terminal

iSC 250 – multi-lane retail smart terminal

iSC 480 – multi-lane retail smart terminal

iCMP – mobile smart terminal

iSMP4 – enterprise-class mobile smart terminal

iWL 250 – wireless smart terminal

iSelf Series – unattended smart terminal (coming soon)

iUC285 – unattended smart terminal (coming soon)

The Ingenico Group-specific certification marks Datacap’s second EMV release on the Vantiv Core platform and adds new features including EBT eWIC transactions, direct point to point encryption, recurring tokens, automatic updates, EMV offline transactions and support for EMV pay-at-table.

“Boosting the Vantiv Core EMV-enabled payments offering with support for Ingenico Group’s Telium 2 family of hardware represents a significant step forward in functionality for Datacap partners, commented Justin Zeigler, Dir Product Strategy at Datacap Systems. “The additional device options combined with Datacap’s industry-leading feature-set empowers Datacap’s POS partners to satisfy the payments requirements of virtually any merchant.”

NETePay provides Point of Sale developers with a PA-DSS validated processor and hardware agnostic integrated payments solution for US and Canadian EMV. As support is added for more devices via on-going processor certifications, Point of Sale partners gain immediate access without requiring additional development or certification.

About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 34 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets.