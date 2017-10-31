By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Aircall provides customers with an exciting new way to have a complete perspective of the customer before they even answer the call.
Aircall today announced it has launched Aircall for Salesforce on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. The new integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud enables users to add call center capabilities in just a few clicks.
This simple but powerful solution encourages businesses to connect with customers in a radically new way — by creating a sophisticated phone system that lives directly within Salesforce.
Built on the Salesforce Platform, Aircall is currently available on the AppExchange.
Comments on the News
“Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Aircall provides customers with an exciting new way to have a complete perspective of the customer before they even answer the call.”
“We see Aircall’s integration with Salesforce as an important development in our mission to help businesses better connect and serve our customers,” says Olivier Pailhes, CEO, Aircall. “Being featured on the AppExchange is a key milestone in the success of this partnership.”
With Aircall’s solution, Salesforce users are able to:
- Make and receive calls without ever leaving Salesforce
- Route callers to the right teammates with call routing rules and IVR (Interactive Voice Response) menus
- See the contact’s history in Salesforce before answering a call
- Automatically sync call logs, notes, disposition codes and recordings with Salesforce
- Monitor call activity in real-time and make stronger strategic decisions
- Leverage all Aircall data stored in Salesforce on a pre-built dashboard
Aircall’s flexible solution easily adapts to any existing Salesforce workflows, encouraging sales and support teams to apply their new call center capabilities in whichever context they prefer.
Simple but smart, Aircall contact center software differentiates from other solutions on the market.
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 4,000 solutions, 5 million customer installs and 70,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.
About Aircall
Aircall arms sales and support teams with a phone system specifically built for modern business. With zero hardware to manage, dozens of integration options to explore, and the ability to add local numbers in more than 40 countries, smarter customer conversations are now just a few clicks away. See why hundreds of global teams have switched to at https://aircall.io.