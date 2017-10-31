Aircall for Salesforce By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Aircall provides customers with an exciting new way to have a complete perspective of the customer before they even answer the call.

Aircall today announced it has launched Aircall for Salesforce on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. The new integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud enables users to add call center capabilities in just a few clicks.

This simple but powerful solution encourages businesses to connect with customers in a radically new way — by creating a sophisticated phone system that lives directly within Salesforce.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Aircall is currently available on the AppExchange.

“Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Aircall provides customers with an exciting new way to have a complete perspective of the customer before they even answer the call.”

“We see Aircall’s integration with Salesforce as an important development in our mission to help businesses better connect and serve our customers,” says Olivier Pailhes, CEO, Aircall. “Being featured on the AppExchange is a key milestone in the success of this partnership.”

With Aircall’s solution, Salesforce users are able to:



Make and receive calls without ever leaving Salesforce

Route callers to the right teammates with call routing rules and IVR (Interactive Voice Response) menus

See the contact’s history in Salesforce before answering a call

Automatically sync call logs, notes, disposition codes and recordings with Salesforce

Monitor call activity in real-time and make stronger strategic decisions

Leverage all Aircall data stored in Salesforce on a pre-built dashboard

Aircall’s flexible solution easily adapts to any existing Salesforce workflows, encouraging sales and support teams to apply their new call center capabilities in whichever context they prefer.

Simple but smart, Aircall contact center software differentiates from other solutions on the market.

About Aircall

Aircall arms sales and support teams with a phone system specifically built for modern business. With zero hardware to manage, dozens of integration options to explore, and the ability to add local numbers in more than 40 countries, smarter customer conversations are now just a few clicks away. See why hundreds of global teams have switched to at https://aircall.io.