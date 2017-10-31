A Milwaukee machinist and avid outdoorsman has created a new device for any remote electric power need. This is the BOX TOPPER. It is compact, portable, and easy to use and maintain. He can recharge this device via conventional battery chargers or a solar-charging system that is powered by the sun. The device is very affordable and requires no hazardous liquid fuels. The patent-pending BOX TOPPER device is highly mobile and can be carried over rugged, muddy or steep inclines easily.

This inventor has five working prototypes with three battery sizes and types available (including 300-, 600-, 1000-watt PURE SINE WAVE inverters and 400- and 750-watt MODIFIED SINE WAVE inverters. Everything from ice fishing to camping, from emergency electric power needs to a Sunday barbecue, a model to suit all needs.

"My BOX TOPPER conveniently and affordably brings electricity to any remote place, for emergency use or fun family camping, for the farmer in the field or the flea-market vendor, for the construction worksite or the DNR remote-office site," said the inventor. "This device has worked well for my remote power needs, and I'm sure it will work for many others."

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-MWK-214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp