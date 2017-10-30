Queens Medical Associates Hosts Breast Cancer Information Session

L to R: Malvina Fulman, MD, FACP, Queens Medical Associates; Heather Bain, RN, BSN, OCN, nurse navigator, Queens Medical Associates; Betsy Cruz, PA-C, physician assistant, Queens Medical Associates; It’s critical that patients are not only armed with information, but have an ongoing dialogue with their health care provider about ever-changing resources and new treatment options.

Queens Medical Associates, a leading oncology and hematology practice and infusion center, hosted an informal presentation on breast cancer education and support on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The complimentary event, led by veteran oncology nurse, Heather Bain, RN, BSN, OCN, was implemented to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The well-attended session provided a platform for patients, their families, and the public to learn more about issues affecting breast cancer patients, as well exchange critical information on living and coping with the disease. “It’s critical that patients are not only armed with information, but have an ongoing dialogue with their health care provider about ever-changing resources and new treatment options,” explained Bain. “With the right treatment plan in place, and lots of support, a patient’s quality of life can be greatly increased.” Queens Medical Associates is known for providing accessibility for its patients to participate in clinical trials, allowing faster access to new treatments, which is especially important for those dealing with breast cancer.

Topics discussed during the session included:



Lymphedema in Breast Cancer Patients

Dealing with Fatigue

Proper Nutrition for Recovery

Sexuality After Diagnosis

Family Caregiving

Survivorship

Heather Bain has more than 25 years of progressive oncology experience in the tri-state area. As the nurse navigator at Queens Medical Associates, she guides patients throughout their journey from diagnosis through survivorship. Additional speakers at the forum included Physician Assistants Betsy Cruz, RPA-C and Raisa Matayev, RPA-C, as well as Patient Navigator Ariella Aharon, LMSW.

At this time there are more than 3.1 million Breast Cancer survivors in the United States, including women who are currently in or who have completed treatment. A current patient of Queens Medical Associates, Tasha Goode, received an enthusiastic ovation after discussing her journey from diagnosis at Stage lll and recurrence this year to Stage IV. “We are all here. We are survivors. Every day, wake up and be thankful and go do something good with your life … because you can,” said Goode.

For more information about Queens Medical Associates, visit http://www.queensmedical.com/.

ABOUT QUEENS MEDICAL ASSOCIATES

Queens Medical Associates (QMA) is a well-established physician practice and infusion center which provides hematology and medical oncology care for patients with cancer and blood disorders. Located in Fresh Meadows, New York, QMA’s physicians and clinical staff bring decades of experience providing exceptional care and treatment. Approximately 300 patients are served daily translating into over 200 treatments. QMA’s team members communicate in five official languages (English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Russian). The practice also offers infusion therapy for many conditions including Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and organ transplants.