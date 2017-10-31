The Certified CISO (CCISO) program is the first of its kind training and certification program aimed at producing top-level information security executives. We have worked hard to meet the stringent requirements of the ANSI 17024 standard. We have scrutinized and challenged every aspect of EC-Council certification activities and operations. This benchmark of excellence will give our customers even more confidence in the quality of our certification.

EC-Council announces that it has been accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to meet the ANSI/ISO/IEC 17024 Personnel Certification Accreditation standard for its Certified CISO (CCISO) certification. EC-Council is one of a handful of certification bodies whose primary specialization is information security to be awarded this highly-valued, quality standard.

ANSI is a private non-profit organization that administers and coordinates the U.S. voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). ANSI is also a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

To award the accreditation, ANSI conducted a verification process to ensure that EC-Council is impartial and objective as a certification body. It also confirmed that EC-Council’s certification process is conducted in a consistent, comparable, and reliable manner. This process required rigorous quality reviews of EC-Council and the CCISO program.

Jay Bavisi, Co-Founder and President of EC-Council commented, “Achieving ANSI 17024 for our CCISO program, which joins our Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program as ANSI certified, reflects not only our commitment to quality but, equally important, our approach to continuously improving as a learning organization to ensure that EC-Council has certified programs for each stage of an information security professional’s career.”

The CCISO Program has certified leading information security professionals around the world. A core group of high-level information security executives, the CCISO Advisory Board, contributed by forming the foundation of the program and outlining the content that would be covered by the exam, body of knowledge, and training. Some members of the Board contributed as authors, others as exam writers, others as quality assurance checks, and still others as trainers. Each segment of the program was developed with the aspiring CISO in mind and looks to transfer the knowledge of seasoned professionals to the next generation in the areas that are most critical in the development and maintenance of a successful information security program.

CCISO program is the first of its kind training and certification program aimed at producing top-level information security executives. The CCISO does not focus on technical knowledge but on the application of information security management principles from an executive management point of view. The program was developed by sitting CISOs for current and aspiring CISOs.

About EC-Council

EC-Council has been the world’s leading information security certification body since the launch of their flagship program, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), which created the ethical hacking industry in 2002. Since the launch of CEH, EC-Council has added industry-leading programs to their portfolio to cover all aspects of information security including EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), among others. EC-Council Foundation, the non-profit branch of EC-Council, created Global CyberLympics, the world’s first global hacking competition. EC-Council Foundation also hosts a suite of conferences across the US and around the world including Hacker Halted, Global CISO Forum, TakeDownCon, and CISO Summit.

For more information about EC-Council, please see http://www.eccouncil.org.