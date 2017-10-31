Scosche Baseclamp - productshot - noaccessoriesattached “We have drawn upon a combined 100 years of experience from our designers and engineers to develop for you, the most innovative and exciting products on the market today," stated Nathan Perkins, Scosche 12V Team Manager.

Scosche Industries, award-winning innovator of car audio installation solutions and consumer tech products is excited to introduce our new Powersports product line-up for 2018. The BaseClamp and TerraClamp Product Series include more than 250 new skus.

Scosche has developed a broad line of products that even in the roughest, toughest, bumpiest terrain, you can count on to ensure your phone, GoPro®, wireless speakers, fire extinguishers and other essential items stay securely in place. With powerful mounts designed specifically for ATV/UTV/SxS vehicles, motorcycle handlebars, PWCs, boats and more, you can head out on your next adventure with total confidence that your prized electronics and safety gear remain mounted, visible, accessible and secure.

“We have drawn upon a combined 100 years of experience from our designers and engineers to develop for you, the most innovative and exciting products on the market today. This experience, along with a passion for the Powersports industry, makes Scosche the clear choice for powersports customers to deliver maximum quality, innovation and utility. After all, we design - Accessories For Life!”, stated Nathan Perkins, Scosche 12V Team Manager.

The all-new BaseClamp series (available in March 2018) is the most advanced and versatile clamping system in the industry. BaseClamp premium mounts are designed with the goal of achieving the most multi-faceted and low profile mounting solutions that even the most critical powersports enthusiasts will appreciate. Through creative design and stringent testing, we have developed a system with many unique features. Performance and ergonomics were considered throughout every step of development. All BaseClamps feature the highest-grade materials, high-performance resin coating and stainless steel hardware. BaseClamp is the most advanced accessory mounting system in the industry and perfectly fits bars from .75”- 3.25” diameters. Based on a myriad of interchangeable attachments, users can mount virtually any accessory to their Powersports vehicles including mobile devices, mirrors, whips, fire extinguishers, BoomBottle Waterproof Wireless Speakers, additional handles, lighting and just about anything else.

The other half of our expanded Powersports line-up is TerraClamp (some skus available now and others later in 2017). This system has been designed as a versatile mounting solution addressing the needs of many powersports adventures and vehicle types. TerraClamp builds upon the success of previous designs and features multiple mounting options that allows for a wide range of sizes and configurations. When it comes to a utility clamp with the ultimate versatility, TerraClamp reigns supreme. TerraClamps are designed for maximum performance allowing multiple configurations and securely mounting many popular devices and accessories in use today. TerraClamps come in two adjustable base sizes to fit bar diameters from .75” to 2.00”, are extremely reliable and a great solution for your everyday enthusiast.

SEMA attendees are invited to visit Scosche in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall Booth #11717 to see our new BaseClamp and TerraClamp Systems, many new car audio installation solutions like our line-up of ITC 2.0 kits, as well as our consumer tech mobile accessories for domestic and import cars and trucks, and Powersports vehicles.

About SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh/skohsh):

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.