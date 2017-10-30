Mass Solar Connect Deadline Extended Our online marketplace makes the going solar process simple, safe, straightforward, and affordable.

Mass Solar Connect, a program aiming to help South Coast homeowners choose solar electricity to power their homes, has extended its deadline to November 30 in order to serve more people across the region. Through Mass Solar Connect, local residents can get free competitive bids for the purchase and installation of solar energy systems at the lowest possible prices.

Mass Solar Connect, organized by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), is a partnership between MassCEC, PickMySolar, an online solar marketplace, and two local non-profit groups, Self-Reliance and the Marion Institute. The program aims to increase the adoption of solar electricity systems across the South Coast region.

“Mass Solar Connect aims to make solar energy more affordable and accessible for South Coast residents,” explained Megan Amsler, Executive Director of Self-Reliance. “By extending the timeline for the program, we can help even more homeowners adopt solar power in the Commonwealth, which helps to meet Massachusetts’ clean energy goals.”

Local homeowners can enroll for the program by visiting PickMySolar’s Massachusetts comparison-shopping online marketplace and confidentially entering their address, which allows them to access cost projections for a solar system and receive an average of six to 12 competitive bids from local solar installation companies. Pick My Solar vets every solar company to ensure quality, and only Pick My Solar staff members and the winning solar installation company receive the homeowner’s address and contact information. Through this process, Mass Solar Connect is able to offer solar system prices that are 20 percent lower than typical market rates. Meanwhile, residents can access federal and state incentives for going solar, as well as the Mass Solar Loan to assist with financing.

“Our online marketplace makes the going solar process simple, safe, straightforward, and affordable,” said Pick My Solar CEO Max Aram. “Thanks to Mass Solar Connect, South Coast homeowners can access solar at the best price from the most qualified and trusted local companies.”

To enroll for the Mass Solar Connect program and get free solar power quotes, residents can visit Pick My Solar’s Mass Solar Connect website before the November 30 deadline. To learn more about federal and state incentives for going solar, visit MassCEC’s online resources. Learn more about the Mass Solar Loan program here.

Pick My Solar is an online solar purchasing marketplace providing home and business owners with expert advice and high quality custom bids from a national network of highly qualified solar installers. Pick My Solar’s mission is to simplify the solar purchasing process, drive down costs, and provide the consumer advocacy necessary for solar to achieve broad market success. The service has won several awards, including the Kauffman Foundation’s Innovation Award, two U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Catalyst awards, and 2015 Tech Week National Startup of the Year.

Self-Reliance manages heat & power buying cooperatives, conducts a variety of community training sessions and provides energy consulting services. By working to help simplify complex energy concepts, Self-Reliance aims to educate, inspire and empower people to take action.

The Marion Institute is an incubator of innovative models for social change. We cultivate great ideas and support visionary leaders creating progress around the world. Based on the Southcoast of Massachusetts, the Marion Institute strives to enhance the quality of life for our neighbors as well, working to strengthen community, foster healthy living, and expand sustainability, particularly in the historic city of New Bedford, fast becoming one of the greenest cities in America.

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) is dedicated to accelerating the success of clean energy technologies, companies and projects in the Commonwealth—while creating high-quality jobs and long-term economic growth for the people of Massachusetts. Since its inception in 2009, MassCEC has helped clean energy companies grow, supported municipal clean energy projects and invested in residential and commercial renewable energy installations creating a robust marketplace for innovative clean technology companies and service providers. Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton chairs MassCEC’s board of directors.